Succession star Brian Cox has earned his Emmy, Golden Globe, and Olivier awards, and now it looks like the 75-year-old actor might just be coming for an Oscar too. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cox is now readying up to make his directorial debut with Glenrothan, a family drama set at a whisky distillery in the Scottish Highlands. The upcoming film is described as a “‘love letter’ to Cox’s native Scotland” that pays “homage to the elements that make Scotland such an extraordinary country.”

“Glenrothan is my homage to the elements that make Scotland such an extraordinary country, where vibrancy and majesty of the land is expressed through passion and desire – balanced by the Scot’s deep-rooted humour and grasp of the absurd,” said Cox. “I want to make a film, which combines all the elements, to show my own deep love for the homeland.”

Glenrothan follows a pair of estranged brothers who reunite in their homeland of Scotland after 40 years of tense silence in order to restore their family business: the Glenrothan Distillery. What ensues is a story all about reconciliation as the two men are forced to confront the day their family fell apart and resolve their various grievances with one another, as well as their father, in a story all about “family, forgiveness and the bonding alchemy of whisky.” In addition to directing Glenrothan, Cox is also set to star in the drama.

Scottish actor and writer David Ashton (McLevy) and award-winning screenwriter Jeff Murphy (Hinterland) are co-writing the film, which is being produced by Lionsgate and London-based production company Nevision. Lionsgate U.K. head of development & acquisitions Emma Berkofsky is on board to develop the film, with Nevision’s Neil Zeiger and James Cabourne assisting with production. According to Zieger, the film’s story was created with Cox in mind, but the actor’s pivot to directing as well was a pleasant and elevating, turn: