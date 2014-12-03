‘Suicide Squad’ Director And DC Comics Executive Reveal Plot Details

#Harley Quinn #DC Cinematic Universe #Will Smith #Cara Delevingne #Tom Hardy #Suicide Squad #Twitter #Marvel #DC Comics
Entertainment Editor
12.03.14 7 Comments

Could we have chosen a better banner picture? OF COURSE NOT.

Last night we learned Warner had signed six actors for Suicide Squad and winnowed the contenders for Amanda Waller down to three names. Now directer David Ayer (Training Day, Fury) and Geoff Johns (Chief Creative Officer of DC Entertainment) are giving a little insight into which story arc we’ll see on the big screen.

Back in October, Ayer described the film to Empire: “I can say that it’s a Dirty Dozen with supervillains. Then I can ask the question, ‘Does a movie really need good guys?’”

Last night, he answered his own question, in a way, with another question, “Can bad people do good things?”

Well, if it’s to save their own hide or reduce their prison sentences, sure. And we’re guessing The Joker (Jared Leto) isn’t going to be a part of the squad. We could see the other villains following orders, to some extent, if it suited their own ends.

Meanwhile, Geoff Johns dropped a potentially enormous reveal of the plot.

He’s talking about John Ostrander’s comic run which spanned nearly six dozen issues from 1987 onward. Johns didn’t reveal which specific Ostrander story the movie covers, but it would certainly make sense to start with Trial By Fire, in which Amanda Waller first gathers supervillains for Task Force X, and the parallels to the Dirty Dozen are obvious. We’re intrigued, anyway.

Via CBM

Around The Web

TOPICS#Harley Quinn#DC Cinematic Universe#Will Smith#Cara Delevingne#Tom Hardy#Suicide Squad#Twitter#Marvel#DC Comics
TAGSCAPTAIN BOOMERANGCARA DELEVINGNECHARLES ROVENDAVID AYERdc cinematic universeDC COMICSdeadshotEnchantressGEOFF JOHNSharley quinnJAI COURTNEYJARED LETOJOHN OSTRANDERJUSTIN MARKSMarvelsuicide squadTHE JOKERTOM HARDYtrial by fireTwitterWARNERWILL SMITH

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP