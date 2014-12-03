‘Suicide Squad’ Director And DC Comics Executive Reveal Plot Details

Could we have chosen a better banner picture? OF COURSE NOT.

Last night we learned Warner had signed six actors for Suicide Squad and winnowed the contenders for Amanda Waller down to three names. Now directer David Ayer (Training Day, Fury) and Geoff Johns (Chief Creative Officer of DC Entertainment) are giving a little insight into which story arc we’ll see on the big screen.

Back in October, Ayer described the film to Empire: “I can say that it’s a Dirty Dozen with supervillains. Then I can ask the question, ‘Does a movie really need good guys?’”

Last night, he answered his own question, in a way, with another question, “Can bad people do good things?”

Well, if it’s to save their own hide or reduce their prison sentences, sure. And we’re guessing The Joker (Jared Leto) isn’t going to be a part of the squad. We could see the other villains following orders, to some extent, if it suited their own ends.

Meanwhile, Geoff Johns dropped a potentially enormous reveal of the plot.

Could not be more excited for the cast of Squad! @jfostrander 's run is one of the best and underrated in comics history IMO. Start reading. — Geoff Johns (@geoffjohns) December 2, 2014

He’s talking about John Ostrander’s comic run which spanned nearly six dozen issues from 1987 onward. Johns didn’t reveal which specific Ostrander story the movie covers, but it would certainly make sense to start with Trial By Fire, in which Amanda Waller first gathers supervillains for Task Force X, and the parallels to the Dirty Dozen are obvious. We’re intrigued, anyway.

