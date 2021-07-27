Warner Bros.
Movies

The First Reactions To ‘The Suicide Squad’ Agree That James Gunn Will Knock Your Socks Off With This Relaunch

by:

With a little over a week to go until The Suicide Squad bursts into theaters and HBO Max, the first social media reactions to advance screenings are rolling in, and the consensus is in: James Gunn was the perfect choice to direct for what he affectionally calls “the sh*tty supervillains movie.”

Before the movie even hit, fans were already head over heels for King Shark, and he’s apparently one of the highlights, but judging by the reactions, The Suicide Squad is firing on all cylinders as people praise Gunn for the film’s wild and irreverent tone. The word “gory” also keeps getting tossed around, but right alongside “fun” and “epic,” so it appears that The Suicide Squad is the absolute wild ride that it looked like in the trailers.

Here are just some of the reactions pouring in:

Here’s the official synopsis from Warner Bros:

Welcome to hell — a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them.

The Suicide Squad hits theaters and HBO Max on August 6.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×