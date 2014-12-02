‘Suicide Squad’ Signs Six Actors, Including Jared Leto As The Joker And Margot Robbie As Harley Quinn

Deadline reports Warner has lined up six actors for Suicide Squad from director David Ayer of Training Day and Fury. The casting announcement lines up with most of what we’ve already heard:
Jared Leto will play The Joker, as rumored.
Margot Robbie will play Harley Quinn, which we already responded to with Wolf Of Wall Street GIFs.
Will Smith will play Deadshot.
Tom Hardy will play Rick Flagg.
Cara Delevingne will play Enchantress.
Jai Courtney will play Boomerang, not Deadshot as was rumored.
The role of Amanda Waller has not been cast, but Variety is reporting Warner is trying to get Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, or Oprah Winfrey to sign. Both Davis and Spencer would be utterly awesome (I’m leaning TEAM OCTAVIA here), but I could probably live with Winfrey playing Waller as long as I can use these GIFs.
I’m sure there will plenty of meaty followups to this story, but we wanted to get the announcement to you immediately.
Suicide Squad will hit theaters on August 5th, 2016.
I hope the Joker is the antagonist here, it would suck if he was the good guy, even if its forced on him.
My hopes are so high
Whoa, way to “yada yada” Will Smiff and TOM GODDAMN HARDY.
I really hate Leto, am indifferent on Smith and LOVE Hardy. So I don’t really know what to feel.
The only thing you should feel is the amount of semen in your Tom Hardy underoos.
HANDSOME BOB IS BACK!!
Seriously, Leto could make magic with the Joker.
Will Smith as Deadshot seems like an odd choice. All the rest sounds good to great.
It’s more appropriate than Boomerang.
I concur. However, he’ll probably be better than that schmuck who plays him on Arrow.
@PositiveKDR Agreed. Though i’d replace odd with bad. I’m surprised about Hardy though. Pleasantly surprised.
Jai Courtney is a mistake though. The guy is the new Sam Worthington, stop trying to make it happen Hollywood, we’re not buying.
Thought it was a joke since I saw Will smith but wowzers. Really looking forward to who they cast as Amanda Waller. I really can’t pick between Viola Davis or Octavia Spence (although Oprah would be kind of cool but c’mon…)
Waller should belayed by that chick from Precious, because obesity.
My vote goes to either CCH Pounder (like in the animated series) or Queen Latifah.
@Crow of the Walrus seconded!!
100:1 it’s a skinny Waller
Well never mind that, didn’t see the last part of the article. That’s super surprising if those are who they’re looking at.
I’m thinking it’s going to be Queen Latifah who plays Waller. Though, Oprah would be perfect.
i came here to say CCH Pounder is the only choice for Waller
Cara Delvginlenerghlblghrb (sp?) will play Enchantress because EYEBROWS! Seriously, I thought Eugene Levy only did American Pie movies, when did he get a sex change?
Leto – Probably will do well but I have no interest in seeing the Joker in a movie when The Dark Knight Trilogy is still fresh in my mind.
Robbie – Meh
Smith – At least the rumor had it backwards. But Deadshot’s always been a bit humorless and I don’t know if anyone wants to see Will Smith be that again after After Earth.
Hardy – Bane’s back!
Delevingne – Who?
Courtney – A bad actor in even worse movies. His involvement in this movie doesn’t bode well for it. Might as well get Pauly Shore to play the Riddler.
You seriously just “Meh” Robbie?
I second the Meh but I change your ‘Who?’ to a ‘WHY?!?!’.
Of all the strong actresses that could be picked, they go with some no-mark socialite.
I did. I only know her from The Wolf of Wall Street, so I don’t know too much about her acting ability. And even if she’s a really strong actress, it still comes down to whether or not she can do Harley’s rather distinctive voice.
@illocon – So what you’re telling me is that casting Cara Delevingne for this movie is like a movie 10 years ago casting Paris Hilton?
Got it.
Will Smith and Robbie have new movie coming out next year and now Suicide Squad in 2016.They might be the new Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks or they`re sleeping with each other.
I’ll preface this by saying I think Jared Leto will do a good job at Joker (a little short but oh well, he’s a great actor).
But as underwhelming as Arkam Origins was as a video game, I was amazed at how well Troy Baker mimicked the Mark Hamil Joker, which is widely regarded as the best vocal depiction of the joker. And if you’ve ever seen a picture of Troy Baker, you will see he has the PERFECT face and body shape to play the Joker in live action. I know he’s a voice actor, but he’s one of the best out there right now, I have no doubt he could do it on screen.
[www.contactmusic.com]
I totally missed that there is a website on the bottom of that image, is that Kosher or is my comment going to be deleted :(
Leto likes this post
[oi61.tinypic.com]
Honestly I am thrilled with this. I think Smith needs something fun like this. I can’t wait to see Leto’s try at Joker. Nobody can beat Cesar Romero though.
*COUGH* Mark Hamill *COUGH*
[www.youtube.com]
Im kinda popping a bone cone at the thought of will smith being in a movie where he’ll be required to try. At least I think he’ll have to try I don’t know too much about deadshot tho. Will he need to try? But fuck him and this movie if he gets his kids in it.
I still say Paul Hogan for Captain Boomerang. He needs the work.
“But fuck him”
heh
I actually really like the choice of Jai Courtney as Boomerang. He was awesome in Spartacus and the best part of Jack Reacher. And just because it’s Suicide Squad I’m gonna guess Enchantress is canon fodder and Flagg bites it but heroically.
He was also awesome in Felony. Give the man a GOOD role & he can rock it.
This is some bizarre shit
Well, my expectations have skyrocketed. Also, Margot Robbie is slightly attractive. I think the only sounds that would come out of me if we met would be the sputtering sounds from old cars in Bugs Bunny cartoons.
Remember when this was just suppose to be a small budget action movie?
Will this be the one where Batman hacks up the Joker with an ax while listening to Huey Lewis?
More Margot Robbie in everything…
“Walt you’re the smartest man I’ve ever met and even you’re too stupid to see this movie became a Big Willie joint 10 minutes after he signed on.”
Holy shit, Oprah as Amanda Waller is fucking brilliant.
Yeah..she’s just as evil and manipulative in real life.
Wow, that cast has my full attention. I mean, I’m not sure DC has it in them to catch up to where Marvel is at over-all but, holy shit, this certainly feels like a huge leap in the right direction.
Really, Will Smith? Guhhhhhh, this went from amazing to turd so very fast.
Will Smith as Deadshot is the the most surprising, especially considering how he felt about turning down the titular character in Django Unchained because he felt it wasn’t the lead role.
Margot Robbie is a PERFECT Harley Quinn. I could not think of anyone who could do it better.
I really hope Will Smith resists the urge to record a song for the soundtrack.