‘Suicide Squad’ Signs Six Actors, Including Jared Leto As The Joker And Margot Robbie As Harley Quinn

Deadline reports Warner has lined up six actors for Suicide Squad from director David Ayer of Training Day and Fury. The casting announcement lines up with most of what we’ve already heard:

Jared Leto will play The Joker, as rumored.

Margot Robbie will play Harley Quinn, which we already responded to with Wolf Of Wall Street GIFs.

Will Smith will play Deadshot.

Tom Hardy will play Rick Flagg.

Cara Delevingne will play Enchantress.

Jai Courtney will play Boomerang, not Deadshot as was rumored.

The role of Amanda Waller has not been cast, but Variety is reporting Warner is trying to get Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, or Oprah Winfrey to sign. Both Davis and Spencer would be utterly awesome (I’m leaning TEAM OCTAVIA here), but I could probably live with Winfrey playing Waller as long as I can use these GIFs.

I’m sure there will plenty of meaty followups to this story, but we wanted to get the announcement to you immediately.

Suicide Squad will hit theaters on August 5th, 2016.