‘Suicide Squad’ May Have Its Joker. In Other News, The Joker Is In ‘Suicide Squad’

We’re looking forward to the Suicide Squad movie coming in 2016, in large part because it’s being handled by a perfect fit of a director, David Ayer of Training Day and Fury. We were also optimistic about the actors being sought for roles, including Ryan Gosling, Tom Hardy, Will Smith, Margot Robbie, and Cara Delevingne. Which character they each might play was a secret, except in the case of Delevigne, who was reportedly in talks for Harley Quinn (and she had tweeted a picture of the character shortly before the news, giving more fuel to the rumor).
None of the cast is official, and we can now add one name to the list and remove the one I was most psyched about.
The Wrap reports Ryan Gosling has backed out due to the requirement to sign on for multiple movies, the same reason he backed out of Green Lantern and the role went to a different Ryan we haven’t seen lately.
Even more interesting is the reveal of which character Warner wanted him to play: The Joker. We had assumed Gosling was being sought for Captain Boomerang or Deadshot. It didn’t even occur to me that they might reintroduce The Joker already, even though the Nolan movies are in a different continuity and a different actor would be hired even if Heath Ledger were still with us.
I am surprisingly okay with The Joker coming back. But it’s who The Wrap says is negotiating for a key role “that could prove to be The Joker” that I’m uncertain of. Jared Leto. They say Jared Leto wants the role as an iconic DC Comics character, having been rebuffed by Marvel when he went after the Doctor Strange role. I’m not sure if Leto has the coiled menace for it, though. On the other hand, he just won an Oscar and hasn’t signed for a movie since. Maybe he’ll be a huge surprise, if given the role. The Joker does like surprises. And if the Delevinge rumor is correct, he’s already got a girlfriend waiting.
And this news certainly is a surprise. The original script by Justin Marks didn’t include The Joker, but David Ayer is rewriting it, and The Wrap says The Joker is rumored to be included in the rewrites. Well, whatever happens, it can’t possibly be the worst movie in the Batman universe…
That makes no fucking sense.
What makes no sense?
You mean the Joker possibly being a member of the Suicide Squad even though it makes no f***ing sense for his character or that of the squad?
The Joker being in it. You can’t really manipulate him with promises or fear as most Suicide Squad recruits usually are. So unless the whole movie ends up being an elaborate Joker ruse to mess with Batman and Gotham; I’m not buying it.
@Cami Yeah, this is about as dumb as you can get in terms of a Suicide Squad addition. Unless he’s some sort of antagonist, and not a team member.
All of that. I don’t know what Suicide Squad is, so thanks for the explanations, guys.
what say you about the Queen Latifah as Amanda Waller??
I like Queen Latifah!
@cami this is how you incorporate the Joker with Suicide Squad.
[upload.wikimedia.org]
^^^this. Who said he would have to be a member? I think having him as some sort of wild card running around sounds cool to me if done right.
Well, it depends on how they play the Joker.
I’m ready for a new Joker. I mean, rest his soul, but there can be multiple versions of the character. I think Leto can make it work. He can try, anyway.
I don’t think anyone could have expected what Ledger did with the Joker, so I have no problem at all thinking that Leto– another great actor– could handle the role. Obviously he (or whoever plays the Joker, if this rumor turns out to be false) will be compared to Ledger’s Joker. And those are big shoes to fill.
Of course they’re big shoes to fill. The Joker is a clown after all
[33.media.tumblr.com]
Christian Bale for the Joker!
This is how Batman is gonna take out the Joker once and for all.
I like Jared Leto. Why the fuck is the Joker in this movie? The Suicide Squad is supposed to a venue for DC’s lesser villains, a chance to give them a day in the spotlight they wouldn’t normally get. What is Deadshot without the Suicide Squad but a minor Batman villain? The Joker is one of DC’s biggest, arguably THE biggest villain DC has. He doesn’t need to be on this. Let’s give other characters a shot. Other characters who haven’t already been done in movies, and are not still fresh in our minds from the Dark Knight Trilogy.
I read some complaints that you can’t have Harley introduced without the Joker. Well, looks like you bitches got your wish. Now how do ya feel?
…that’s what I thought.
Listen… ditch Leto’s Joker, lose Rosie Huntington Whitley (whatever), and just cast Margot Robbie as Harley.
Everyone already knows who the Joker is and it’s been proven they can exist, nay… excel, without eachother.
Gillian Jacobs is the Harley Quinn we deserve!!!!!!
[31.media.tumblr.com]
lmaooooo Exactly the joker doesnt need this i think DC should use suicide squad to launch some newbies or relaunch some oldies that got stuck in limbo in the cinematic universe like Rorschach from watchmen or V from v from vendetta for example
Honestly, I like Ayer but him writing Harley makes me a little nervous, especially with DC’s “dumb broad” take on the character right now.
@Kenny Powers
Only if Batman says she is the Britta Perry of evil sidekicks
@The Curse of Marino
[img.pandawhale.com]
I don’t get the feeling that Joker would be in the squad itself. I assume he would be their target. Or a cameo to introduce Harley.
I will say this: Leto’s got the build for it. That was the one (really really tiny) thing that bugged me about Ledger. The Joker is supposed to be a tall skinny guy.
Wow…overreact much? He’s a fictional character that is consistently portrayed in the source material as gaunt. Just like how they’ve tried to cast every single one of these parts with an actor who looks a certain way (Thor, Cap, Superman, Dr. Strange, Harley, etc.). Not to mention that the Joker’s appearance is part of his overall absurd presentation.
Yeah I have a 2-part question: Harley Quinn is a shit character and bring back fat Amanda.
Honestly, I don’t even consider Amanda Waller and Skinny Waller to be the same character.
Skinny Waller is the wooooooorst. I can’t stand looking at her any time she’s on Arrow.
Harley Quinn is a fedora for fangirls.
No no no. Laurel is the worst.
+1Laurel is terrible
Laurel is hands down the worst.
Look if they just said fuck it and switch Sarah and Laurel does anyone really care? We all win right?
I’d even go as far as saying Laurel and Tommy should’ve switched places
@OthaWyzeWerdz the first time Barry runs back in time it some how causes Tommy and Laurel to switch places. BOOM!!
@Kenny Powers NOICE! Mindhole blown
Jesus fucking Christ, the whiners on this site.
Suicide Squad = captured lesser villians forced by the US government to fight crime to reduce their sentences. Usually to thwart some scheme that could actually lead to real, no-bullshit death.
If you’re making a DC movie, and you need a main villian to hatch this scheme, your profitable, mainstream options are Lex Luthor and the Joker. Luther only gives a shit about Superman, so bam, main bad guy is the Joker.
whine whine whine, use your heads. Looking back, I had to go full nerd rage, and I really hate that I had to do that. But damn, it’s like no common sense with some of you.
What about them fighting the Crime Syndicate instead of just the Joker? Isn’t the Joker the biggest thorn in Batman’s side? If Luthor automatically equals Superman, surely the Joker should be equated with Batman.
Whine whine whine about whiners. You’re worse than they are.
Joker can’t be a member of the Suicide Squad so only one option remains: he’s the villain of the movie.
There’s no way “Suicide Squad” actually appears in the name of the movie, right? They’ll get complaints from suicide survivor support groups, right? Just like how the character “Holocaust” was changed to “Nemesis” when it came time to sell action figures. I assume a name change will severely piss off the fanboys, so do they just downplay the name?
It could very well end up as Task Force X. But then it would need a subtitle and it will assuredly be dumb.
Maybe they shorten the title to “The SS.” Nothing wrong with that title.
Honestly I have wondered it. Parents dont want kids saying “I wanna be in the Suicide Squad!” Or “Let’s play Suicide Squad!”
Task Force X or some PC combination is very possible. As long as the movie is good they could call it Doo-Doo Patrol for all I care.
@Kenny Powers Nothing wrong with “The SS?” Really? Really?
What?? Hahaha.
Thats why I said honestly after that joke. Haha.
Nah, they’ll call it “Suicide Squad.” There are plenty of movies with “Suicide” in the title, they’ve used the name on national television with no objection, and it’s not a movie about killing yourself, which is what suicide prevention groups tend to get worked up over.
If Ryan Gosling doesn’t want to sign for multiple movie, why not just kill him off at the end? It’s called Suicide Squad…
Let’s hope the role kills him, too.
Don’t believe The Joker will be a team member, believe this merely be a short introduction to the DC movie fan base for him! Harley is the connection here, maybe he shows up to try to win her back, they had fallen out by the time she joined the squad! I don’t know much about Carla D., she maybe good at the Harley role, however I feel Natalie Dormer would be great in the role!
I’D be interested to see what Leto could do with the character honestly. He’s not someone I would’ve originally thought of but when I think about, he’s not a bad choice
This will just be Joker hitting on all the women in the movie.
According to the already produced story lines, (cartoon/movie and arkam video games), the Joker is in a prison cell and he has a couple scenes with Harley…
I always thought Leto would have made a fantastic Riddler. Oh well. I’m going to guess Joker is going to be more cartoonishly batshit crazy, as opposed to gritty batshit crazy. Which actually would be nice to change things up. Especially if Leto goes full Hamil.