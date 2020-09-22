In the new trailer for Supernova, British-writer director Harry Macqueen’s second film, powerhouse actors Stanley Tucci and Colin Firth play a couple in their mid-60s. They’re forced to face a dementia diagnosis for Tucci’s character, Tusker, a renowned author, who has lost his ability to write. Aided by Firth’s Sam, who put his career as a classical pianist aside to care for his beloved partner, the two men embark on a road trip where they both grapple with each others’ different methods of coping with the pending loss of Tusker’s mind, and what that means for their future.

Here’s the official synopsis:

It is deep Autumn and Sam and Tusker, partners of twenty years, are on holiday. They are travelling across England in their old campervan visiting friends, family and places from their past. Since Tusker was diagnosed with young-onset dementia two years ago their lives have had to change. Jobs have been given up and plans put on hold. Their time together is now the most important thing they have. As the trip progresses however, their individual ideas for their future begin to collide. Secrets are uncovered, private plans unravel and their love for each other is tested like never before. Ultimately, they must confront the question of what it means to love one another in the face of Tusker’s irreparable illness.

Supernova makes it world premiere at the San Sebastián International Film Festival on September 24th.