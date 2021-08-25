After she landed a role in the upcoming erotic thriller, The Voyeurs, Sydney Sweeney’s grandmothers came to visit her on set in Montreal, so Sweeney did what any actress in a steamy movie would do: she got both of them roles. If you’re wondering if Sweeney kept things safe, and had her grandmothers appear in some of the Amazon Original’s less risque scenes, nope. They’re both in a scene that includes some provocative imagines of the actress. “I was like, ‘Nana, this is going to be iconic,'” Sweeney laughingly told Variety at the film’s Monday night premiere.

Speaking of The Voyeurs premiere, Sydney of course scored her grandmothers’ invites seeing as they’re a part of the cast, except she wasn’t expecting them to turn it into a family affair, which made for an interesting evening. Via Variety:

“Yeah, it’s probably not the most grandma-friendly movie to watch,” Sweeney said. “But then my grandma also thought it would be great to bring her son – my uncle. I couldn’t say no. So it’s my uncle, my aunt, my two grandmas, my mom and a couple of friends who are here. I did tell them there are going to be some moments where you have to cover your eyes and ears. They did. Actually, my Nana sat there going, ‘Whoa!’”

Starring Syndey Sweeney and Justice Smith as a young couple who become dangerously obsessed with their neighbors, The Voyeurs, written and directed by Michael Mohan, starts streaming September 10 on Amazon Prime Video.

