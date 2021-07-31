Earlier this year Sylvester Stallone did what he never does: He decided not to return as one of his beloved characters. Rocky Balboa will not appear in the third Creed, the spin-off series born out of the franchise that made his name some 45 years back. But don’t think he’s retiring. Indeed, on top of voicing a giant sentient shark in The Suicide Squad, he’s already talking about a fourquel for one of his more recent IPs: The Expendables.

A fourth all-star he-man romp has been in the talks pretty much since the third one, from 2014. At one point Pierce Brosnan was to play the baddie. That never happened, obviously, and it appears its belated follow-up is still in the larval stage. In fact, all Stallone did was show off a new, bulky piece of jewelry.

“Just finished the designing the new ring for EXPENDABLE 4,” Stallone wrote on Instagram, complete with a typo in the title, as well as a picture of said piece of finger-wear. “It’s a little heavy, but it’ll definitely put some muscles on your fingertips.”

The first Expendables was released in 2010, and it boasted a line-up of old dogs, like Stallone and Jet Li, and younger (but not young) action stars, including Jason Statham, Ricky Couture, and Terry Crews. The second added Chuck Norris, Bruce Willis, and Sylvester Stallone, plus Jean-Claude Van Damme as the villain, while the third roped in Harrison Ford, Wesley Snipes, Kelsey Grammer, plus Mel Gibson.

There’s no talk about who will return or who will be added. The only thing that exists right now is a ring. But even at 75 Stallone will no doubt get it done — that is, unless he decides to do yet another Rambo.

