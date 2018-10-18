Lionsgate

Burying the lede tends to happen by accident, particularly when the news is ridiculous. For instance, let’s say Sylvester Stallone — star of this 2013 commercial about super-pens — casually reminded people that for years he’s been trying to make a movie in which John Rambo, the Vietnam vet-turned-rogue avenger he’s been playing on-and-off since 1982’s First Blood, fought a monster. Maybe you too would inadvertently bury it in an info dump and wait for someone else to tease it out and turn it into a big deal.

Such is the case with a new Deadline piece on Stallone’s recently formed company Balboa Productions. The actor and filmmaker created it, presumably in the wake of his post-Creed resurgence, to produce projects, including Samaritan, his “dark, fresh take on the superhero genre,” which is to star Stallone himself.

It took places like /Film and The A.V. Club to suss out the real story, which is that Stallone long ago bought the rights to James Byron Hunger’s 2009 novel Hunter, about a tracker tracking a “raging beast, a half-human terror created by a renegade agency that is threatening to wreak havoc on civilization.” And when the book came out, Stallone wanted to turn it into the fifth Rambo.