On Monday, fans of the Rocky movies and Demolition Man were hit with a tale that seemed to tall to be true. According to Page Six, Sylvester Stallone had allegedly become a member of Mar-a-Lago, the Florida resort owned by Trump and he’d reportedly signed up not long after the disastrous end to his presidency made it sting even more. Mind you, it wasn’t that much of a surprise: Stallone has long been one of Hollywood’s most open Republicans. And yet now his rep is claiming the report is simply not so.

“Contrary to media reports and rumors, Sylvester Stallone is officially not a member of the Mar-a-Lago Club,” rep Michelle Baga wrote in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “He did not join the organization, he did not pay initiation dues.”

The mistake is simple, Baga claimed: Stallone had simply swung by the former president’s club — and, currently, home — for a fundraising luncheon, meant to help animal adoption shelters, causing some to “mistakenly assumed that he was there as a member.” That he’d also recently moved nearby, to a $35.38 million estate in Palm Beach, only made the story seem more likely.

But that is not so, Stallone’s rep says. Her client did, however, spent New Year’s Eve there in 2016, soon after its owner had won the presidency. (Then again, so did Quincy Jones.) But Stallone has allegedly not gone full Mar-a-Lago regular, although it does appear he has some time to kill: It was recently announced that he wouldn’t be returning for Creed III — the first time Rocky Balboa has not appeared in the franchise that Stallone created back in 1976. That said, you know where Stallone can the closest golf course to Palm Beach? At the joint owned by the 45th president of the United States.

