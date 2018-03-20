Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Honky Grandma Be Trippin’, Tag, Sherlock Homie, Death Bank, Black Cop/White Cop. Those all sound like movies starring Tracy Jordan from 30 Rock, right? That’s because they are, with one exception: Tag, which probably should appear in the same fictional filmography as The Chunks 2: A Very Chunky Christmas, but instead, it’s a real movie with a great comedic cast: Ed Helms, Jeremy Renner (so that’s where Hawkeye’s been), Hannibal Buress, Jon Hamm, Jake Johnson, Rashida Jones, and Isla Fisher.

Based on a true story (no, really — it was in the Wall Street Journal), Tag is about a group of friends who “hit the ground running in a no-holds-barred game of tag they’ve been playing since the first grade,” according to the official plot synopsis, “risking their necks, their jobs, and their relationships to take each other down with the battle cry: ‘You’re It!’ This year, the game coincides with the wedding of their only undefeated player, which should finally make him an easy target. But he knows they’re coming… and he’s ready.”

This is Warner Bros.’ second game movie of the year after Game Night, which received a warm reception from moviegoers and critics. Let’s see if they can go two for two, and if so, how long before Hungry Hungry Hippos is adapted for the big screen. (Tagline: “These hippos are hungry… for love” — it’s a romantic comedy).

Tag opens on June 15.