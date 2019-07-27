FOX SEARCHLIGHT

Remember the “Angry Hitler” meme? It was one of social media’s first obsessions. In the early days of Twitter — back when not everyone was on it, much less actual Nazis — users bonded by sharing, or even making, comedic variations on a clip from the 2005 film Downfall, an epic chronicle of the last days of Hitler and company. They added their own subtitles, making the Fuhrer — played by the late, great Bruno Ganz — rant about everything from Sarah Palin to Xbox Live to Oasis splitting up to, eventually, the oversaturation of “Angry Hitler” videos.

Well, it’s back. Last week saw the trailer for Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi’s follow-up to Thor: Ragnarok, and a very dark satire about a young German boy living during the Third Reich whose imaginary friend is Hitler himself. Hitler, by the way, is played by Waititi.

It was inevitable that someone would revive the “Angry Hitler” meme to celebrate this inspired feat of casting. And so they have. Waititi himself shared the video.

Haaaaaa I forgot about this stupid meme. Now I like it. #JojoRabbit #FuckYouShitler https://t.co/QXjP0tyGRv — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) July 26, 2019

And he’s right: It’s very good. In this version of the meme, Ganz’s Hitler is informed of Jojo Rabbit’s existence, and gets fuming mad that he’s being played by someone both Polynesian and Jewish. He also complains about the long history of him being lampooned by Jewish comedic filmmakers, like Charles Chaplin and Mel Brooks, as well as railing against “Angry Hitler” memes, wondering why someone would do another one over a decade after their sell-by date.