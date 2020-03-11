Black Widow will bring one of Marvel’s most intriguing villains, Taskmaster, to the big screen, and it’s safe to say that comic book fans are excited to see superheroes face off against a villain who can mimic all their fighting styles. Shortly after his — or her, because we don’t know who the hooded Taskmaster is, but it’s probably not Rachel Weisz’s Melina Vostokoff — MCU debut, the villain will take off for the Disneyland’s Avengers Campus attraction. There, he’ll stalk heroes and possibly attempt to wreak havoc upon Tony Stark’s legacy, but who will he face off with in the process?

We already know from the Black Widow trailers that Taskmaster mimicked T’Challa’s moves from Black Panther (specifically, the “Wakanda Forever” salute), after he whipped out some Hawkeye-esque skills (which sparked a wild theory). He also appears to be quite adapt at handling a shield like Captain America, and via Comic Book (which spoke with according to Marvel Studios’ Dave Bushore, VP Franchise Creative & Marketing), at least two of these heroes (and Black Widow) will move against the adversary on this campus. Here’s what they’ll stop Taskmaster from attempting to do:

The mysterious villain will attempt to steal from Avengers Headquarters, home to revolutionary technology developed by Tony Stark, a.k.a. Iron Man, prompting Black Widow, Captain America and Black Panther to spring into action on the building at the heart of the land.

Is Hawkeye invited to the party? We don’t know, but Bushore added that Taskmaster “can take on any one of” the Avengers, which should provide for some thrilling attraction experiences. In addition, Marvel Studios is absolutely seizing this opportunity to fold this villain into the “living breathing place” that Avengers Campus shall be. In other words, one can expect the lineup to change, but with Taskmaster being the first major villain of Phase Four, the time couldn’t be more right to fold him into the mix on opening day.

In Black Widow, the Taskmaster will control the Red Room — the factory that churns out young women as elite assassins. To defeat him, Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff must come together with her family, including Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, Rachel Weisz’s Melina Vostokoff, and David Harbour’s Red Guardian. The movie is currently scheduled to open on May 1, and the Avengers Campus will follow on July 18.

