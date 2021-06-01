There’s a good chance one of your favorite movie stars is in David O. Russell’s new movie. Your favorite pop star, too. The cast for the still-untitled drama from the Oscar-nominated writer and director of American Hustle includes Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Christian Bale, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Mike Myers, Robert De Niro, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Andrea Riseborough, and according to Collider, Taylor Swift has also joined the ensemble.

As if David O. Russell hadn’t already cast enough major stars in his next movie, Taylor Swift has joined the A-list ensemble, an individual close to the project has confirmed to Collider… Like the plot of the film, Swift’s role is being kept under wraps.

One thing’s for sure: Swift will not be playing a cat. Beyond the cursed feline musical, the Fearless singer has appeared in Valentine’s Day, The Lorax, The Giver, and one episode of New Girl. Swift was also the subject of the Netflix documentary, Miss Americana, and her Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions concert film was released on Disney+ last November. In it, she revealed that her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, co-wrote many of the songs under the alias William Bowery. Alwyn doesn’t appear in The Long Pond Studio Sessions, but he was in Mary Queen of Scots with… Margot Robbie.

Am I grasping at straws, looking for easter eggs and tenuous-at-best connections? Yes. But that’s what us Swift fans do.

