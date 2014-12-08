Some Fan-Favorite Characters Will Appear In ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2’

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is getting a sequel (because f*ck you). The sequel was announced right after the film’s $93 million opening weekend. At that time, Vince said, “I understand them making a sequel, but not the part where they bring back any of the creative team. At this point, they could just get Michael Bay drunk on marshmallow Ciroc and hire the first person he hits with his Lamborghini to direct.”

Well it sounds like Bay’s Lamborghini has a David Green sized dent in it, as he’s reportedly in talks to direct the sequel, while Variety says Paramount is seeking a director to replace Jonathan Liebesman because they’re looking for a “new approach”. So they’d like to replace the director of Wrath of the Titans and Battle: Los Angeles with the director of Earth to Echo? About time they acknowledged this is a kid’s movie.

Along with this “new approach” comes more fan-favorite characters as well. In an interview with Omelete translated by Collider, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2 producer Andrew Form said, “We can say that Bebop and Rocksteady are in the film, and Casey Jones is a character that we love and we’re trying to fit him in as well.”

This echoes what Form and Liebesman told Screenrant last summer at San Diego Comic-Con:

Form: We’re just finishing the movie but we all wish that we could put everything into the movie. We all have other characters that we wish we could have had in this movie. Liebesman: Casey Jones. Form: Casey Jones. Bebop and Rocksteady. We had those conversations throughout development of this movie but we’re launching this movie now in two weeks.

STOP TRYING TO MAKE ME CARE ABOUT THIS MOVIE.

Anyway, there was some concept art commissioned by Paramount circulating as bootlegs last summer. It included different versions of Bebop, Rocksteady, and Krang. Paramount has had them removed from most of the sites publishing them, but it’s too late. We’ve seen everything. We’ve seen it all.

ICYMI: 'Bebop' & 'Rocksteady' confirmed in 'TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES 2'. 'Casey Jones' is "likely". #HYPE! pic.twitter.com/8aHq1fE1mY — Superhero Feed (@SuperheroFeed) December 6, 2014

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2 is happening June 3rd, 2016, whether you want it or not.

