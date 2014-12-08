Some Fan-Favorite Characters Will Appear In ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2’

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is getting a sequel (because f*ck you). The sequel was announced right after the film’s $93 million opening weekend. At that time, Vince said, “I understand them making a sequel, but not the part where they bring back any of the creative team. At this point, they could just get Michael Bay drunk on marshmallow Ciroc and hire the first person he hits with his Lamborghini to direct.”
Well it sounds like Bay’s Lamborghini has a David Green sized dent in it, as he’s reportedly in talks to direct the sequel, while Variety says Paramount is seeking a director to replace Jonathan Liebesman because they’re looking for a “new approach”. So they’d like to replace the director of Wrath of the Titans and Battle: Los Angeles with the director of Earth to Echo? About time they acknowledged this is a kid’s movie.
Along with this “new approach” comes more fan-favorite characters as well. In an interview with Omelete translated by Collider, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2 producer Andrew Form said, “We can say that Bebop and Rocksteady are in the film, and Casey Jones is a character that we love and we’re trying to fit him in as well.”
This echoes what Form and Liebesman told Screenrant last summer at San Diego Comic-Con:
Form: We’re just finishing the movie but we all wish that we could put everything into the movie. We all have other characters that we wish we could have had in this movie.
Liebesman: Casey Jones.
Form: Casey Jones. Bebop and Rocksteady. We had those conversations throughout development of this movie but we’re launching this movie now in two weeks.
STOP TRYING TO MAKE ME CARE ABOUT THIS MOVIE.
Anyway, there was some concept art commissioned by Paramount circulating as bootlegs last summer. It included different versions of Bebop, Rocksteady, and Krang. Paramount has had them removed from most of the sites publishing them, but it’s too late. We’ve seen everything. We’ve seen it all.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2 is happening June 3rd, 2016, whether you want it or not.
Via Omelete, Screenrant, and Collider
Noted MMA fighter Phil Brooks has stated on multiple occasions he really wants to play Casey Jones. Might be a better career move, health-wise…
If Punk were to land that role, Vince would pull up multiple Brinks trucks to his home.
I’d honestly rather see John Morrison instead. He seemed to do well with it on Super Power Beat Down. And poor acting skills obviously aren’t a deal-breaker here.
If the movie was catastrophically bad, at least it would have redemption. But it was mostly… meh.
The first one was terrible. I know you’ve read that 100x a day since it was first announced, but it really was a horribly written movie. That being said, many super hero movies get better with the 2nd one, so I’m willing to give this a shot… but don’t say, “we’re trying to fit in Casey Jones.” Either he fits or he doesn’t, no need to force a character in just ’cause.
I hate myself for enjoying the first movie at all. I mean, it was really, really stupid and braindead and Megan Fox is horrible, but I found myself liking it against my own wishes.
It’s me, I’m the reason we can’t have nice things.
I’m right there with you. It had its flaws (and there were MANY flaws), but there was something about it that I found somewhat charming.
Tokka and Rahzar – Part 2.
Still haven’t seen the first one, but if the sequel has those exact Rocksteady and Bebop character designs, and doesn’t try to branch out and do a bunch of wacky shit with them, well, then….I still probably won’t see the movie, at least in theaters, but you better BELIEVE I’ll download it as soon as I’m able.
“The movie made a lot of money, but it didn’t play well among fans of the series.”
“Dial the pandering up to 11.”
Vanilla Ice better show up at the end.
Kevin Nash as Super Shredder’s father or GTFO
/Still wouldn’t watch the movie anyway. Or the first one that was just made.