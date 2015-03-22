A sequel to Platinum Dunes’ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is coming, folks. The live action sequel is gearing up to begin shooting next month and according to NY Daily News, the production will be seen filming mostly in the Big Apple:
The action flick sequel, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2,” will begin filming next month in New York City and Buffalo, which officials estimate will result in $70 million in spending.
The bulk of that money — $63 million — will be spent in the Big Apple, according to Paramount.
“New York City knows how to host blockbuster films,” said Mayor de Blasio.
“We welcome ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2’ to New York City, and look forward to the many jobs and tens of millions of jobs this will bring to our local economy.”
All signs are pointing to Megan Fox returning to the role of April O’Neil along with William Fichtner as Eric Sacks. Rumors are floating around that Rocksteady and Bebop may even appear in the new movie. In case you’re wondering why a sequel is in the works, 2014’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles grossed more than $485 million worldwide.
Cowabu…ah forget it.
(Source: NY Daily News / Super Hero Hype)
“New York City knows how to host blockbuster films”
So much in fact that it’s the city you see getting blown up the most in films nowadays to the point where it becomes boring cuz you can only watch the same monuments get trashed over and over again. Add in the fact that you know it’s all CGI and that the actors are in a green screen room, and it gets even staler. At least miniatures provide the illusion of scale.
You thought way too hard about this topic.
“Add in the fact that you know it’s all CGI”
As opposed to all those other cities in movies that were destroyed for realsies?
Their weird noses give me nightmares 😳do not like their new look at all.
That movie was even more terrible than I thought it could be.
I thought the new movie was fun.
The first one exceeded my expectations, for the sake of honesty tho my expectations were incredibly low. It was an okay pop corn flick, not great, not awful just okay.