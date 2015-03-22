‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2’ Will Begin Filming Next Month In New York City

#Megan Fox #Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
03.22.15 3 years ago 7 Comments
gammasquadtmnt

Paramount

A sequel to Platinum Dunes’ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is coming, folks. The live action sequel is gearing up to begin shooting next month and according to NY Daily News, the production will be seen filming mostly in the Big Apple:

The action flick sequel, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2,” will begin filming next month in New York City and Buffalo, which officials estimate will result in $70 million in spending.

The bulk of that money — $63 million — will be spent in the Big Apple, according to Paramount.

“New York City knows how to host blockbuster films,” said Mayor de Blasio.

“We welcome ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2’ to New York City, and look forward to the many jobs and tens of millions of jobs this will bring to our local economy.”

All signs are pointing to Megan Fox returning to the role of April O’Neil along with William Fichtner as Eric Sacks. Rumors are floating around that Rocksteady and Bebop may even appear in the new movie. In case you’re wondering why a sequel is in the works, 2014’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles grossed more than $485 million worldwide.

Cowabu…ah forget it.

(Source: NY Daily News / Super Hero Hype)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Megan Fox#Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
TAGSmegan foxMichael BayPlatinum DunesTeenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesTMNT

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP