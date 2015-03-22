A sequel to Platinum Dunes’ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is coming, folks. The live action sequel is gearing up to begin shooting next month and according to NY Daily News, the production will be seen filming mostly in the Big Apple:

The action flick sequel, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2,” will begin filming next month in New York City and Buffalo, which officials estimate will result in $70 million in spending.

The bulk of that money — $63 million — will be spent in the Big Apple, according to Paramount.

“New York City knows how to host blockbuster films,” said Mayor de Blasio.

“We welcome ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2’ to New York City, and look forward to the many jobs and tens of millions of jobs this will bring to our local economy.”