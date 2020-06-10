One of the bigger Hollywood-focused questions during the pandemic is whether Christopher Nolan’s Tenet (starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, and an actual plane crash) will actually make its summer release date of July 17. Even as other tentpoles have pushed back titles for as much as a year, Nolan and Warner Bros. have stood firm in hoping to make theatergoing a national pastime again, sooner rather than later. California has officially given the greenlight for theaters to reopen on June 12 with restrictions, and now, the another studio release (from TriStar) has stepped ahead in line for a July 10 opening.

Granted, there’s also a Russell Crowe indie movie (a road rage story called Unhinged) from Solstace Studios that’s appeared on the schedule for July 1, but TriStar Pictures/Sony is throwing its hat in the game with The Broken Hearts Gallery, which is executive produced by Selena Gomez. Gomez made the following statement about the Natalie Krisnsky-directed film and why it’s being released so quickly. Via Deadline:

“Hearing from more female writers and directors is very much needed. Natalie is a wonderful talent, and I am happy to be a part of her debut film. I understand people’s concerns regarding returning to activities we all loved prior to COVID-19. I hope everyone will listen to scientists’ recommendations and consider others’ health and safety while enjoying the movie theater experience.”

The romcom, which sounds typically romcom-my, will star Geraldine Viswanathan (Bad Education) as and Dacre Montgomery (Stranger Things) in a story about making fresh starts in life after breakups. It’s an unusual choice these days for a romcom to land in theaters at all, especially in a time generally reserved for blockbusters. Still, Sony Josh Motion Picture Group President Greenstein declared the studio’s belief that there will be a theatrical rebound, “and we look forward to being there right out of the gate with our exhibition partners’ anticipated reemergence.” Perhaps after considering safety measures, a feel-good movie could really help Hollywood get back into multiplexes? If not, there’s always the drive-in route.

