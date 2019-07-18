Terminator: Dark Fate kicked off San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H weekend events today. The most surprising reveal from director Tim Miller (Deadpool) was that Edward Furlong is reprising his role as (the original) John Connor, which makes sense since this sequel’s pretending that nothing else happened in this universe since 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgment Day. We already knew that Linda Hamilton’s back as Sarah Connor, and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s returning as The Terminator, but Miller also dropped another tidbit about Arnold, who sounds like he would have preferred to go PG-13? At least personally.

Miller confirmed that this sequel will take the franchise back to its R-rated days (thank goodness, and via Variety) because “the fans kind of demanded it” and “[t]he DNA of Terminator is an R-rated f*cking movie.” Then, and according to CinemaBlend, Miller told the crowd that even though Linda Hamilton gamely dropped F-bombs all over the place, Arnold declined to do so. Why? According to the former Governator, “Robots don’t curse.”

Well, robots definitely once cursed in James Cameron’s original Terminator pictures. In fact, Arnold only uttered seventeen lines of dialogue in the first movie, and one of them was “f*ck you, a**hole.” He also cursed in countless other movies and slaughtered an entire army (without reloading) in Commando, but in 2019, Arnold’s robot is squeaky clean. Maybe? We’ll find out for sure when Terminator: Dark Fate arrives on November 1, 2019.

(Via Variety & CinemaBlend)