Terminator: Dark Fate reunites Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) and the T-800 (Arnold Schwarzenegger) for the first time since Terminator 2: Judgment Day, but the Tim Miller-directed movie isn’t really about them. They’re protection for Dark Fate‘s true main characters: “hybrid cyborg human” Grace (Mackenzie Davis) and Dani (Natalia Reyes), who represents humanity’s best hope at defeating the machines. Or as Grace puts it in the bilingual trailer above, “You can’t die, Dani. If you don’t make it, everyone dies.”

No pressure, jeez.

In other Dark Fate news, Schwarzenegger prepared for the role by shooting guns at his ranch while dressed as the T-800. As one does. “I always spend a lot of time before I get on set with my wardrobe, practicing shooting on my ranch, so I’ve felt ready for the last month really,” he said. “I like to take my costume home and hang out in it, too, doing everything in it for a month. When I come to the set, I don’t want to waste anyone’s time.” Joaquin Phoenix could learn a lot from Carl, which is what the T-800 goes by in Dark Fate. It’s no Julius Benedict, but it’s still quite the name for an Austrian bodybuilder.

Terminator: Dark Fate opens on November 1.