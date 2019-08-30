Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

August 29, Judgment Day, has come and gone without Skynet wiping out humanity. How to celebrate? By watching the trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate.

For the first time since 1991’s T2, Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger are reprising their roles as Sarah Connor and T-800, respectively, in the same film. Dark Fate — which will pull a Halloween and ignore Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Terminator Salvation, and Terminator Genisys — also brings in Mackenzie Davis (as an “advanced” human), Gabriel Luna, Natalia Reyes, and Edward Furlong, who’s back as John Connor. “It’s a small role,” he recently said at Silicon Valley Comic Con, “I’m in there, man… It was like a blessing, man.”

John Connor isn’t in the new trailer, posted above, but his mom (who has seen some sh*t) is, and she’s kicking ass, shooting guns, and borrowing the T-800’s “I’ll be back” catchphrase. They might be on the same side in Terminator: Dark Fate, but, as Sarah says with steely resolve, “When this is all over, I am going to kill you.” His response: “I understand.” (But he doesn’t f*cking understand.)

Directed by Deadpool‘s Tim Miller, who claims the movie will “scare the f*ck out of” misogynists, Terminator: Dark Fate comes out on November 1.