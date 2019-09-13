Terrence Malick’s A Hidden Life (starring August Diehl as Franz Jägerstätter, a real-life Austrian conscientious objector who refused to fight for the Nazis during World War II) will hit theaters on December 13 with plenty of lead-in goodwill from Cannes. Yet the acclaimed director is already crafting a followup, a parable-filled film devoted to the life of Christ. The Last Planet has cast Son of Saul star Géza Röhrig in that leading role, but as it turns out, the casting of Satan has taken a multiplicitous turn.

Jack Rylance will play not only one but four versions of Satan in the movie. The actor revealed this twist, according to The Guardian, while speaking at the Deauville film festival earlier this week. One of the Beelzebubs will apparently have a beard, so that’s something to look forward to seeing:

“Terry wrote four versions of the character of Satan, and I thought I would play only one. But I heard I was going to play all four. One of them must have been a woman at some point, but it was when he asked me to grow a beard that I [realized] I wasn’t going to do it that way.”

The esteemed stage actor added that he felt some slight trepidation in appearing in a Malick film “because I hear he talks to you all the time,” and Rylance isn’t used to “the director yelling at me” while acting in theater. Well, he should find out soon how it goes because The Playlist reports that filming has begun with Joseph Fiennes, Matthias Schoenaerts, Douglas Booth, Alfonso Postiglione, and Lorenzo Gioiell onboard. When will we see The Last Planet in theaters? Word on the street points toward 2022.

(Via The Guardian)