Terry Crews Still Wants To Be In ‘The Little Mermaid,’ But He Approves Of The Rumored Ariel’s Dad

Terry Crews wants to be in Disney’s The Little Mermaid remake, so much so that he tweeted images of himself as Ariel’s dad, King Triton. Unfortunately, the film’s producers are going in a different direction; fortunately, that direction is Javier Bardem, who will make a meal out of lines like, “I consider myself a reasonable merman.” The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star isn’t upset that he won’t yield an underwater crown, though. He’s just happy that he “shot my shot.”

“The Triton thing is over. I mean, Javier Bardem – what can I say? He’s the man,” Crews told Black Hollywood Live during San Diego Comic-Con. “It’s just like running for president. It doesn’t hurt you! No one’s looking at you like you went for it and didn’t get it! Listen, I went for it. I shot my shot.” He sure did.

But even without The Little Mermaid, Crews’ schedule is packed. NBC renewed Brooklyn Nine-Nine for season seven; he hosts America’s Got Talent and America’s Got Talent: The Champions; White Chicks 2 is supposedly happening; he voices a character in the animated film The Willoughbys, alongside Ricky Gervais, Maya Rudolph, and Will Forte. Plus, he has to deal with Nine-Nine fans constantly giving him yogurt. “I’ve gotten goat yogurt, different brands of yogurt. People are like, ‘This is my favorite, this is Greek, it’s full-fat, it’s fruit on the bottom.’ It’s all kinds of yogurt,” he told Page Six. “I don’t eat the ones they give me, no, but I do love yogurt. You gotta be careful about random fan yogurt because you can make yogurt out of a lot of things.”

Terry loves his yogurt, but not from strangers.

(Via Black Hollywood Live)