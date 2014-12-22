Thanks To 4chan, ‘The Interview’ Is The Highest-Rated Movie On IMDb

For years, the IMDb Top 250 has been topped The Shawshank Redemption and the first two Godfather movies (sorry, Sofia), in some order. But if those anonymous pranksters over at 4chan have their way, there will soon be a new outstanding leader: The Interview.
go on imdb and rate the interview 10/10 to get it in the top 250.
KIM JONG UN IS GONNA GET F*CKED BY THE LONG D*CK OF FREEDOM (Via)
It almost worked: the film currently has a 9.9.
To put that number into context, Shawshank and The Godfather each boast a 9.2 rating, while Cannibal Holocaust has a 6, which is such bullsh*t. Perhaps sensing that there’s some trolling a-foot, the Top 250 remains Interview-less — Vulture surmises that IMDb “has algorithmic safeguards” against this type of thing. If only Kirk Cameron had assassinated Kim and not saved Christmas.
I came here to shit on imdb for putting Cannibal “ahead of it’s time” Holocaust at a 6 rating wtf. That’s the oldest movie I remember that still disturbs me.
I rated it 1 just to fuck with the 4chantards.
Methinks this is looking like a pretty huge and awesome prank.
Any practical joke that causes an international incident is one for the Prank Hall Of Fame.
Their rating system is such bullshit, there’s no way Tyler Perry’s House of Payne deserves a rating as high as 3.2
I still see it
[www.imdb.com] Still up.
This is the intelligence level of people who go on 4Chan.
“Holy crap! This is one of the greatest movies I’ve ever seen… OK, I didn’t watch it… Shocker. But that’s just because I’m not able to watch it. Trailers weren’t that good, all the things I’ve heard about it were not that great, but I don’t give a damn. I’m not even sure that I’ll ever be able to watch it and that’s just wrong. So, out of the protest, I giving this movie a perfect grade! You will be pleasantly surprised when you see it. So yeah. This movie is great. Go see it! I heard there’s a theater in North Korea that’s showing it. I’m giving this one a 10/10! Oh, wait. This review is too short. Sorry. I would tell you more about it, but the thing is… Because the movie is ”banned” only critics saw it and you can probably guess that I’m not a film critic, lol.”
Srsly, this guy is showing some huge signs of autism.
So… if this happened to Team America, would Team America have been the highest rated movie on IMDB?
If you want to watch this movie online for free, check out this link:
bit#.#ly/interview2015 DELETE # # SO THE LINK CAN WORK. ENJOY IT!