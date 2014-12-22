Thanks To 4chan, ‘The Interview’ Is The Highest-Rated Movie On IMDb

For years, the IMDb Top 250 has been topped The Shawshank Redemption and the first two Godfather movies (sorry, Sofia), in some order. But if those anonymous pranksters over at 4chan have their way, there will soon be a new outstanding leader: The Interview.

go on imdb and rate the interview 10/10 to get it in the top 250.
KIM JONG UN IS GONNA GET F*CKED BY THE LONG D*CK OF FREEDOM (Via)

It almost worked: the film currently has a 9.9.

To put that number into context, Shawshank and The Godfather each boast a 9.2 rating, while Cannibal Holocaust has a 6, which is such bullsh*t. Perhaps sensing that there’s some trolling a-foot, the Top 250 remains Interview-less — Vulture surmises that IMDb “has algorithmic safeguards” against this type of thing. If only Kirk Cameron had assassinated Kim and not saved Christmas.

Via Vulture

