Did you know the Addams Family has been around since the 1930s? I always assumed it began with the television series (and its iconic theme song), which led to three movies, a Tony-nominated musical, and the best-selling pinball game ever, but nope: Gomez, Morticia, and the rest of the creepy, kooky gang first appeared as a single-panel cartoon in the New Yorker in 1938. That’s impressive longevity (which I suppose is possible when you’re a, uh, Thing), and now the Addams Family is returning to their animated roots.

Directed by Sausage Party‘s Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan, The Addams Family is the first feature-length Addams family movie family since 1998’s Addams Family Reunion, and the first to be released in theaters since the great Addams Family Values, starring Raul Julia and Anjelica Huston, five years earlier. It has one heck of a cast: Oscar Isaac as Gomez, Charlize Theron as Morticia, Chloë Grace Moretz as Wednesday, Finn Wolfhard as Pugsley, Nick Kroll as Uncle Fester, and Bette Midler as Grandmama. If you like the Hotel Transylvania series, or jokes about killers clowns, you’ll probably like this.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Get ready to snap your fingers! The Addams Family is back on the big screen in the first animated comedy about the kookiest family on the block. Funny, outlandish, and completely iconic, the Addams Family redefines what it means to be a good neighbor.

The Addams Family opens on October 11.