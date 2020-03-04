DC
Movies

Batman Fans Are Loving The New ‘Fast And Furious’-Looking Batmobile For Robert Pattinson

Senior Pop Culture Editor

The Batman doesn’t come out until next year, and there hasn’t been a trailer yet, but we’ve already seen Robert Pattinson in the Batsuit (which might include a secret) and, as of Wednesday, the new Batmobile. Director Matt Reeves shared three images of Batman’s ride on Twitter, adding the bat and race-car emojis for some much-needed levity, because based on the visual evidence so far, The Batman is going to be dark.

Unlike previous Batmobiles, especially the Tumbler from Christoper Nolan’s trilogy, this one resembles a DIY project, with Batman messing around in the garage to add some Dark Knight tweaks to a sports car that he, a billionaire, happened to have lying around; it also looks like it belongs in a Fast and Furious movie. Is it too late to cast Vin Diesel as Amygdala? You can also see Pattinson in the background, scowling in character.

The reaction on social media has been positive so far:

The Batman, which stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoe Kravtiz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham City DA Gil Colson, opens on June 25, 2021.

