The Batman doesn’t come out until next year, and there hasn’t been a trailer yet, but we’ve already seen Robert Pattinson in the Batsuit (which might include a secret) and, as of Wednesday, the new Batmobile. Director Matt Reeves shared three images of Batman’s ride on Twitter, adding the bat and race-car emojis for some much-needed levity, because based on the visual evidence so far, The Batman is going to be dark.

Unlike previous Batmobiles, especially the Tumbler from Christoper Nolan’s trilogy, this one resembles a DIY project, with Batman messing around in the garage to add some Dark Knight tweaks to a sports car that he, a billionaire, happened to have lying around; it also looks like it belongs in a Fast and Furious movie. Is it too late to cast Vin Diesel as Amygdala? You can also see Pattinson in the background, scowling in character.

The reaction on social media has been positive so far:

The Batmobile looks like a hybrid of a standard muscle car and a traditional Batmobile. Similar to how Telltale designed theirs although it was a Sports Car. pic.twitter.com/z3g2Oqa3Ad — Beware the Batman (@Batman_Beware) March 4, 2020

BREAKING: The Batmobile in Matt Reeves’ #TheBatman is REVEALED alongside Robert Pattinson in the suit. This looks absolutely PERFECT. We love the muscle car aesthetic, which is something that really hasn’t been seen before in the films. Reeves has nailed it. WOW. pic.twitter.com/zW20hWE7fZ — DR Movie News 📽 (@DRMovieNews1) March 4, 2020

Gotta say, a Batmobile that looks less like a military vehicle and more like a badass muscle car is pretty great. https://t.co/lNXUPfD2H9 — Zack Stentz (@MuseZack) March 4, 2020

Matt Reeves has just unveiled our first official look of how Robert Pattinson's Batmobile will look in the film! This is so bad ass & incredibly unique. I love the old school yet modern vibe. #TheBatman🦇 pic.twitter.com/9KzVsEVbnM — Jesabel (@JesabelRaay) March 4, 2020

This has to be a Dodge Challenger, remixed to look like a suped up and gothic Batmobile, and it absolutely works. Modern looking, Batman feeling. https://t.co/hFn4j7TPVw — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) March 4, 2020

So glad to finally have a Batmobile that's not a tank for once. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/MInd1yvCuB — ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴛʜᴇᴇ sᴛᴀʙᴇʟʟɪ (@AdamofGotham) March 4, 2020

My dreams have come true, the batmobile is everything I wanted it to be pic.twitter.com/a330Tp5l6F — Márti (@m4rti_mcfly) March 4, 2020

The Batman, which stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoe Kravtiz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham City DA Gil Colson, opens on June 25, 2021.