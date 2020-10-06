Wednesday was a big day for reshuffled Hollywood release dates, with one of the last big films scheduled to arrive in 2020 — the latest big budget adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Dune — was bumped nearly a year, to October 1, 2021. Many wondered how that move would affect the film that was already occupying that spot: The Batman, in which Robert Pattinson becomes the latest brooding Caped Crusader. And word on that came quick: By the end of the day, Variety was reporting the Matt Reeves-helmed reboot was moving to March 4, 2022.

Granted, the film only recently resumed shooting, after going hiatus twice: first because the pandemic had forced them to go on pause, then because Pattinson tested positive for COVID-19. So that just gives them more time to take their time, both in production and in post.

The reshuffling affected other Warner Bros. movies as well. One piece of good news is Matrix 4, the first in that series since 2003, was bumped from an earlier date, from April 1, 2022 to December 22, 2021. However, two DCEU titles were delayed to later dates: The Flash from June 3, 2022 to November 4, 2022 and Shazam 2 from that date to June 2, 2023. That’s a far ways away — enough that we may actually conquer this thing for good by then. One hopes.

(Via Variety)