With a little over a week to go until this year’s DC FanDome, the fan event has dropped a new teaser that includes very brief glimpses at some major DC Comics film. As promised, The Batman will have a strong presence at this year’s DC FanDome, and the new teaser makes that point clear by not only sneaking in brand new footage, but also featuring stars Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz, who will make an appearance next Saturday.

The Rock was also prominently displayed, and if you watch closely, you can see some of the first footage for Black Adam tucked into the teaser. Rounding out the big stars was Ezra Miller who popped up in some behind-the-scenes footage for The Flash.

From there, the teaser did a good job of displaying the cornucopia of DC Comics titles that will be showcased at the main event. On the TV side, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Titans, and Doom Patrol were clearly seen. As for video games, Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League were both shown as the delayed titles get ready to come out swinging in 2022. There are also appeared to be flashes of some additional properties, so expect some surprises as the fan event unfolds.

DC FanDome 2021 kicks off on October 16 at 1 PM EST.