After making a Justice League splash last summer, DC FanDome is returning for a second year, and it hopes to blow DC Comics fans away with new footage from its jam-packed slate of heavily anticipated films, TV series, and video games. The online-only event just dropped its first announcement trailer, which not only includes an appearance from Black Adam himself, The Rock, but promises a brand new trailer for The Batman when DC FanDome 2021 arrives in October. The trailer also featured glimpses of The Flash, which will bring back Michael Keaton’s Batman for a reality-bending adventure.

Here’s a brief rundown of what to expect from this year’s DC FanDome lineup:

Films: Along with a new trailer for The Batman, the event will also include a sneak peak at The Flash and Black Adam. Fans will also get a behind the scenes look at Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

TV: Thanks to its CW offerings and expansion to HBO Max, there is no shortage of updates on DC Comics shows, which include Peacemaker, Titans, Doom Patrol, DMZ, Superman & Lois, Batwoman, Stargirl, Naomi, The Flash, and Legends of Tomorrow. The Netflix hit Sweet Tooth will also give fans a glimpse at its second season.

Video Games: Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will both get sneak peak aheads of their 2022 releases.

Animation: It wouldn’t be a DC FanDome without a look at the new season of Harley Quinn. Fans can also expect a look at the new Batman animated series Batman: Caped Crusader, as well as the upcoming animated movies Injustice and Catwoman: Hunted.

DC FanDome 2021 kicks off October 16 at 1 PM EST.

