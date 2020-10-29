The Batman trailer looks like a My Chemical Romance music video, but it was actually set to a song from another iconic rock band. “Something in the Way” by Nirvana, from 1991’s Nevermind, plays over footage of Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne / Batman moping around Gotham, which is something I wish existed when I was an angsty 12 years old. Batman AND Nirvana? Yes, please. But why “Something in the Way,” of all songs? It’s an odd-if-welcome choice for a superhero movie. The Batman composer Michael Giacchino was recently asked that very question on the ReelBlend podcast.

“I think we just got lucky when it came around time to do the trailer. We got really lucky that [my main theme] just, it lied in perfectly against that song, you know?” he said. “That was one of those things where they sent it to me, and they were like, ‘Should we fill it in more?’ And I’m just like, ‘I don’t know. It sounds pretty great the way it is and the way that it’s just sort of layered in.’ And we gave them a few things to add into it, but not much at all. I feel like they did a really good job with that trailer.” Giacchino, who won an Oscar for his score to Pixar’s Up, called it the perfect introduction to “your next Batman.”

It’s a good thing he didn’t say “the best Batman.” You don’t want to upset Michael Keaton.

(Via CinemaBlend)