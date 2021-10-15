As The Batman gets ready to have a sizable presence at Saturday’s DC FanDome event, the film’s official Twitter account and director Matt Reeves have been dropping tiny nuggets of Bat-gold to build up hype for what is almost certainly going to be a new trailer release.

First out of the gate is a look at the new Bat-signal, courtesy of a brief clip featuring Robert Pattinson‘s Batman delivering the ominous line, “It’s not just a signal; it’s a warning,” in his best Bat-voice.

“It’s not just a signal; it’s a warning.” ❤️ this Tweet for reminders before and when #TheBatman is released. pic.twitter.com/ouos1t3PZ4 — The Batman (@TheBatman) October 14, 2021

Up next, Reeves shared a shot from the imminent new trailer that shows Pattinson’s Batman watching the sun rise on Gotham City after a night of presumably punching the crap out of evil:

And, as of this post, the latest Bat-goodie is a set of character posters that includes the best look at Paul Dano’s Riddler yet. Clearly, he’ll be taking the character in a very different direction than Jim Carrey’s performance in Batman Forever. Or not? Who knows? Maybe he’ll bust out tights halfway through.

In anticipation of the new trailer for #TheBatman during DC FanDome tomorrow, check out posters for Batman and Riddler. Tune in to #DCFanDome here: https://t.co/dxelpPvLtd pic.twitter.com/xN99HV2iaZ — The Batman (@TheBatman) October 15, 2021

In addition to the trailer drop, Pattinson and co-star Zoë Kravitz will reportedly make an appearance at DC FanDome where we’ll presumably get a closer look at her new spin on Catwoman. The fan event kicks off at 1 PM EST/10 AM PST on October 16.

