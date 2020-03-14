‘The Batman’ Shoot Has Been Put On A Two-Week Hiatus Due To The Coronavirus

The entertainment industry continues to be shaken by the rampaging novel coronavirus, whose reign of global terror continues apace. The latest to be shut down: the shoot for The Batman, the latest filmic iteration of DC’s most beloved superhero. As per Deadline, the production is going on a two-week hiatus, during which time Warner Bros. will “continue to monitor the situation closely.”

The Batman joins a long and ever-growing list of shoots that have gone on lockdown as a result of the pandemic, among them Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis movie, one of whose stars — Tom Hanks — tested positive last week. The movie’s production is located in England, which has seen a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases. As of this writing, no one amongst the cast and crew has been diagnosed with the virus. News of the production’s suspension came the same day the Trump administration announced they were extending their European travel ban to include the U.K. and Ireland.

The Batman finds Robert Pattinson stepping into shoes that have been fillled by the likes of Adam West, Michael Keaton, and Christian Bale. There’s no word on what will happen to other current Warner Bros. productions, including the third Fantastic Beasts entry, which is scheduled to begin next week, and the fourth Matrix, which just ended its San Francisco shoot and is now filming in Berlin.

(Via Deadline)