In 2015, Zoe Kravitz revealed that producers considered her too “urban” to even audition for a minor role (not Selina Kyle/Catwoman) in The Dark Knight Rises, and now, she’s playing Selina Kyle/Catwoman opposite Robert Pattinson’s younger Bruce Wayne in The Batman. That’s quite a turn of events, and it’s been a heck of a few years for Kravitz, following her guilt-ridden turn on Big Little Lies‘ second season and starring in Hulu’s High Fidelity reboot, which is a hit with critics.

During promotion of the latter project, Kravitz spoke with Variety about how she’s realized how strongly comic book fans feel about the Catwoman role. The daughter of Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz certainly respects the dedication of nerds, and she’s feeding upon their energy to fuel her performance. However, she’s attempting not to gear her portrayal straight toward fan expectations, as she further explains:

“The fans of this universe are so dedicated and opinionated … If you start focusing too much on what people are going to think you’re doing yourself a disservice, it’s almost like you’re putting your energy in the wrong place. Of course, I want to honor the fans and hope they like what I do with the role, but in order to do what I think I need to do with Catwoman I have to go internal and forget about the rest of the world.”

Honestly, this seems like the best way to stay sane while portraying a character that’s so steeped in comic book lore. Everyone’s going to have an opinion about how Kravitz plays the role, and she can’t control what folks think, so she’s detaching in a sense. In a healthy way! As for her co-star, Robert Pattinson, Kravitz said that their joint training and rehearsal time has been “delightful,” and that he’s “perfect for the role.” She also stoked that they have each other’s backs during the long shoot and beyond. In the meantime, Pattinson’s Batsuit reveal probably contains a dark secret that’s excited the proudest nerd of all, which is a promising sign.

The Batman will arrive on June 25, 2021.

(Via Variety)