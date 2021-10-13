Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back was announced in January 2019, exactly 50 years after John, Paul, George, and Ringo played on the rooftop of Apple Corps headquarters (“it’s been done”). It’s finally coming out next month, and on Wednesday, Disney+ released the first trailer for the three-part docuseries.

The Beatles: Get Back “showcases The Beatles’ creative process as they attempt to write 14 new songs in preparation for their first live concert in over two years. Faced with a nearly impossible deadline, the strong bonds of friendship shared by John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr are put to the test.” No spoilers! The trailer features in-studio performances of “Don’t Let Me Down,” “I’ve Got a Feeling,” and “Get Back,” and SO many good outfits. I’m partial to Paul’s yellow sweater.

Here’s more:

The docuseries is compiled from nearly 60 hours of unseen footage shot over 21 days, directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg in 1969, and from more than 150 hours of unheard audio, most of which has been locked in a vault for over half a century. Jackson is the only person in 50 years to have been given access to this Beatles treasure trove, all of which has now been brilliantly restored.

The Beatles: Get Back comes out over the course of three days, November 25, 26, and 27, on Disney+.