The Big New Dino In ‘Jurassic World’ Is Spiky Nightmare Fuel

The trailers for Jurassic World have teased the Indominous Rex — a bigger, badder, genetically-modified dinosaur that will make the Tyrannosaurus Rex look as threatening as a corgi pup. But aside from a silhouette and a few facts about its roar and top running speed, details have been kept under wraps. Thanks to Hasbro, the Indominous Rex has debuted in all her spiky, sharp-toothed glory:
The light bluish skin is a really interesting choice, especially with those red eyes, but check out those huge teeth and opposable thumbs! Even more terrifying are the arms, which look a whole lot longer than the arms on a T-Rex, which everyone knows is their true weakness:
What scientist thought this would be a good idea? A T-Rex with longer arms and opposable thumbs is pretty much unstoppable, and Jurassic World is putting him right in the center of their dinosaur amusement park. Whoever’s responsible for putting this toothy monstrosity into the world deserves to be a dino snack. Then again, if a scientist really designed this dinosaur instead of a movie studio, it would have feathers.
Source: The Daily Dot
I don’t know why they’re trying to top the T-Rex. They did it in JP3 when the Spinosaurus snapped the T-Rex’s neck. It’s like the writers have beef with the T-Rex and want to make it look like a bitch.
Maybe the T-Rex was difficult during filming for the first two. Crazy demands. Diva attitude. Eating the extras. Such a shame.
+1
I heard it’s cocaine addiction was gigantic.
@Ironavenger6491 The thought of a TRex chopping cocaine with those little arms is priceless haha
Meh, based on the glimpses from the trailers it looks like he is still smaller than a T-Rex. If it’s true that the T-Rex from the first movie is in this one I’d put money on them eventually getting into it and the “original king” coming out on top.
It really does look like they are trying to set up a fight between the two.
Let them fight!
JBagKY now THAT’S a sequel I can’t wait for.
it looks to me that this movie is shaping up to be stupid.
Absolutely, and I’ll still watch the hell out of it…
Lazy hyperbole; it’s like fuel to me. That’s why I spend so much time on the internet.
It looks like they turned Doomsday in a dinosaur
so a dragon, they made a wingless dragon. I mean that’s pretty much what i expected