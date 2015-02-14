The Big New Dino In ‘Jurassic World’ Is Spiky Nightmare Fuel

The trailers for Jurassic World have teased the Indominous Rex — a bigger, badder, genetically-modified dinosaur that will make the Tyrannosaurus Rex look as threatening as a corgi pup. But aside from a silhouette and a few facts about its roar and top running speed, details have been kept under wraps. Thanks to Hasbro, the Indominous Rex has debuted in all her spiky, sharp-toothed glory:

Hasbro

The light bluish skin is a really interesting choice, especially with those red eyes, but check out those huge teeth and opposable thumbs! Even more terrifying are the arms, which look a whole lot longer than the arms on a T-Rex, which everyone knows is their true weakness:

Disney

What scientist thought this would be a good idea? A T-Rex with longer arms and opposable thumbs is pretty much unstoppable, and Jurassic World is putting him right in the center of their dinosaur amusement park. Whoever’s responsible for putting this toothy monstrosity into the world deserves to be a dino snack. Then again, if a scientist really designed this dinosaur instead of a movie studio, it would have feathers.

Source: The Daily Dot