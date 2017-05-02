‘The Big Sick’ Trailer Will Have You Laughing Through The Tears

Senior Pop Culture Editor
05.02.17 13 Comments

The Big Sick accomplishes many things.

It’s a romantic-comedy that’s both romantic and hilarious; it gives Kumail Nanjiani his first leading role in a feature-length film; it, along with his previous film Hello, My Name Is Doris, confirms that Michael Showalter is an increasingly confident director; and most importantly, it’s really good.

Also, it features maybe the finest 9/11 joke to date.

The Big Sick is based on the relationship between Nanjiani and his real-life wife Emily V. Gordon (they wrote the screenplay together), who’s played in the film by Zoe Kazan. After hooking up following a stand-up set, Kumail and Emily start dating, which is fine and dandy, except for the fact that his parents don’t approve of their son dating a girl who isn’t Pakistani. To complicate things even further, after they break up, Emily is placed into a medically-induced coma, which is not fine and dandy, especially when her parents (the excellent Holly Hunter and Ray Romano) visit.

When we spoke to her during SXSW, Gordon said, “It’s the biggest thing that’s ever happened in either of our lives,” while Nanjiani added, “I felt for me personally as a stand-up and writer, I had to do this. I just had to do it.” It’s good thing they did, because The Big Sick (which Judd Apatow produced) should go down as one of the best movies of 2017. Watch the trailer above.

The Big Sick comes out on June 23.

Around The Web

TAGSEmily V. GordonKumail NanjianiThe Big Sick

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP