The Cast Of ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’ Is Back To Work After Harrison Ford’s Injury

Once it was reported that Harrison Ford had suffered a broken leg on the set of Star Wars: Episode VII, the news seemed pretty grim regarding the film making its Christmas 2015 premiere date. Hell, some people even thought that Ford might be written out of the entire movie if his injury was going to hold up production for a significant amount of time, and fans would obviously be really upset if Han Solo was nowhere to be found after all this talk about the gang getting back together has been getting us all so excited. But as is so often the case in the movie rumor mill, there was really nothing to worry about at all, unless you count a surprise appearance from Jar Jar Binks.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, production for Episode VII resumed on Monday at the Pinewood Studios in the UK after the cast and crew took two weeks off to wait for the 71-year old actor to make his recovery. During that time, Ford continued to make appearances for The Expendables 3, so maybe the thought of being in a movie that people actually want to see helped him focus more on getting his leg back to full strength.

