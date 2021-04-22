Did you know that The Conjuring Universe is the second highest-grossing horror movie franchise of all-time? The only reason it’s not number one is because there are 35 Godzilla movies ($2.05 billion) compared to only seven for The Conjuring ($1.9 billion).

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It will soon add to that total.

Set in 1981, the third Conjuring film, starring Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson as paranormal investigators Lorraine and Ed Warren, is based on the real-life trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, who fatally stabbed his landlord. His defense: the devil made me do it. It’s supposedly the “first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.” You can watch the creepy trailer above.

Here’s the official plot synopsis.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It reveals a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they’d ever seen before.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, which is produced by James Wan (who also receives a story-by credit), comes to theaters and HBO Max on June 4.