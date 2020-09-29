The Craft was a surprise hit in the spring of 1996, but not even the biggest Fairuza Balk fan could have guessed that it would be a Halloween movie mainstay 24 years later. The film, about four high school girls who take up witchcraft, has remained so popular that Blumhouse is releasing a “continuation” (not a sequel, mind you) this October.

The Craft: Legacy stars Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, and Zoey Luna as the new Robin Tunney, Neve Campbell, Rachel True, and Balk, and follows roughly the same beats as the original. The new girl finds her fellow “weirdos” at school, “light as a feather, stiff as a board,” powerful spells that begin to backfire, etc. One added wrinkle is that one of the would-be witches picks up a Polaroid of Balk’s character Nancy, implying some connection to the original; also, Legacy is directed by Zoe Lister-Jones, who was on New Girl and also directed the charming indie-comedy Band Aid.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

In Blumhouse’s continuation of the cult hit The Craft, an eclectic foursome of aspiring teenage witches get more than they bargained for as they lean into their newfound powers.

The Craft: Legacy premieres on VOD on October 28. Spooky!