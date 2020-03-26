In a time of rolling shutdowns and release date cancellations as the coronavirus rampages through Hollywood productions, a surprising bit of good news is emanating from the Marvel universe as signs indicate that The Eternals is still on track for its November 6, 2020 release date. In a statement to its Twitter followers, Scanline VFX has announced that every single one of its employees is now working from home, which will allow the studio to maintain progress on its current projects, which include Marvel’s newest superhero ensemble:

As of Monday, all 650 of Scanline’s crew across Los Angeles, Vancouver, Montreal, London, Munich, Stuttgart and Seoul studios are working successfully from home, transforming Scanline into a completely remote visual effects studio for the time being. From now on, not a single employee needs to set foot into a physical office location, making us independent of local government restrictions and lockdowns while providing a safe and healthy working environment for all crew. As we move into the weeks and months ahead, we are here to support our clients and the wider VFX community. Shows in the pipeline will continue as normal but we are also open for new projects and can expand our home setup capacity as needed.

You can read the full statement from Scanline VFX below:

The announcement arrives on the heels of concerns that pulling Black Widow‘s release date could push The Eternals into 2021. However, sources inside Marvel have said that there will be no effect on the current MCU timeline, and it certainly appears that work on The Eternals is still moving head as planned despite the coronavirus grinding many projects to a halt. In fact, at the current rate, The Eternals could be the first major studio to hold its release date once the dust finally settles on the global pandemic.

(Via CBR, Scanline VFX on Twitter)