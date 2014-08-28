The ‘Fantastic Four’ Reboot Leaks Its Doctor Doom

If you look at the history of the Fantastic Four coming to the big screen, it’s pretty bleak; every time a movie has been made, it’s not out of love of the team, but a need to hang onto the rights. And Josh Trank might be stuck in the same boat.
Originally leaked by Geek Pride, these appear to be second unit shots for special effects purposes. To be fair, this is against a CGI background, and Doom himself might largely be a cartoon character in this movie. That said, well, see for yourself:
The above photo features a stand-in for the Thing, if you were wondering what Harley Quinn’s beefier brother was doing in this movie. As for the crumpled foil suit, we don’t know.
To the right you’ll also see the stand-in for the Human Torch. It is worth noting that all the time and energy appears to have been spent on the mask, which does actually look good, and the suit is likely nothing more than a stand-in for the actual armor.
At least we hope so. We’ll find out next year.
Doctor Doom cosplay courtesy of Jesse Jarvis
Ragman is finally coming to the big screen!
Honestly from that distance he reminds me of The Swarm.
Good god I bought Ragman #1!
@SamFrancisco no you didn’t, I thought that for a second, too. It actually came bundled with a comic of a more popular character. I want to say Superman, because that was the only DC comic I was buying at that point, but I’m not positive. It definitely was bundled with a few of the popular books at the time, though. Why can I remember that but not where I parked my car at the mall?
Dude! Dr. Doom looks hella sweet, I’m officially excited! I think The Foundfootage Four will be a lot better than people expect. Better than the stupid Avengers 2 that’s for sure! James Spader sucks.
Worth noting, I live on Earth 43. Also known as Opposite World.
2/10 banter
Thanks yung jdot!! On my world, 2/10 is really complimentary.
So BurnsyFan66, you’re either saying
a) No thank you, old intelligent person. On “your” world, 2/10 is really insulting.
or
b) you were speaking in order for him to understand, thus, you understand his intention from saying 2/10 banter, thus your response wasn’t clever, but rather idiotic.
I hope he does the opposite of replying to this.
Nick Hale – how is the name “jdot” the opposite of “intelligent person”?
Also, far, too, many, commas.
There is not one single thing about this movie that is making me look forward to it.
Woo! Look at all the detail they put into the set. THAT’S attention to detail.
Maybe on the green screen they’ll show Colin Mochrie as a reporter reporting on Doctor Doom fighting the Fantastic Four in front of Colin Mochrie as a reporter reporting on Doctor Doom fighting the Fantastic Four in front of…and everyone watching it at an IMAX dies of brain hemorrhage.
Looks pretty terrible. Is he wearing camo?
Needs more Darth Vader, less Smeagol.
Is Doom naked? Isn’t his body some weird metal/flesh combo?
Not in the comics, only in the previous dogshit movies.
If they’re going with Ultimate Doom, he basically becomes some weird Pan-like hybrid metal thing with hooves.
Not justifying it, because this movie looks atrocious, just saying.
He looks like the bastard hellspawn of Michael Myers and Robin Hood.
Goddamnit I actually LIKE the Fantastic 4 and this is seriously bumming me out.
Costume aside that has to be the least physically imposing actor I’ve ever seen playing Doom. It looks like they took an accountant and slapped a green hood and some tin foil on him. Fuck everybody involved with this.
Looks like Arnold Vosloo in the second Mummy movie. when they’re on the train.
Looks cheesy and uninteresting. Dr doom is supposed to be scary not a laughing stock. zzzz
He looks a LOT like the atrocity that was “Doctor Doom” in the first Fantastic Four. Although the actor was played his part very well, the part was written badly, had little to no basis in the comic book, and didn’t come close to resembling the origin of Doctor Doom. I am a STRONG advocate of a stand-alone Doctor Doom movie, because, for a villain, he has one of the best and most in-depth stories of the Marvel Universe. He is also a complex character that has both “good” and “evil” traits. Also, Doctor Doom does not have a singular foe. He has fought everyone from Spiderman to the Avengers…even Superman once in a DC/Marvel crossover. Giving Doctor Doom his own movie would allow him to be utilized in various movies throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Oh, and I already loathe this movie.
WAKE UP SHEEPLE
Why the hell is Dr Doom wearing a trashbag that has been spray painted gray?
i appreciate the spoilers as much as the next man…however its starting to take the fun out of the whole experience. tell me about it or show me trailers, but i dont want an unfinished product. people and the media SUCK these days
Optimistically as possible… maybe it’s just a DoomBot?
…Good point actually.
should get MF Doom to play Doom and to do the soundtrack lol
HELL YES.
That picture is my Cosplay from 2012, My cosplay page is Facebook.com/Jarviscosplay Check it out!I’ve done a lot higher quality stuff since then too!
I am not gonna waste my time and money on this piece of crap movie – WTH did they not keep the original cast from the previous 2 movies???
You could see better at a cosplay convention
NO Julian??? NOT interested……………..
I do hereby rename this villain Dr. Suck! Clearly, that sucks. Not just any kind of suck. Nic Cage as Superman in a shiny costume kind of Suck!
Just remember that originally Doctor Doom’s armor was made of Cheetos.
CURSE YOU RICHARDS, FOR ENCASING DOOM IN CHEESY CRUNCHY GOODNESS.
The fantastic four is such an awesome group but they have failed miserably in the movies so far.
If Disney/Marvel Studios owned the rights to FF….with all that is starting to come to about regarding the space/alien aspects…WOW…that would’ve been perfect. Too bad.
yeah…minus a “to”.makes more sense
GIVE ME A BREAK… all these trolling comments. You know you will all be there in line, opening day with HARD-ONS for this Marvel shit.
True
Your post reminded me of Toll Booth Willie. “YOU FACKIN HAHHHD-ON!”
All part of Fox’s genius plan to have Marvel buy the rights to the Fantastic Four back.
Jeez this is a ticking time bomb. Fortunutely there will be little casualties when it goes off.
For those who don’t know, there will be no CGI on this Doom. Look at the photo, he has no CGI-markers on his suit, the guy who stand next to him has. That means that only the green screen and the other guy will be pictured on computer but that is exactly how Doom will look like in the movie: like a b-movie zombie with no armor and a dark-elfish mask (and that is suppose to be the look who inspire Darth Fener itself?)
if a cosplayer can get it right,why can’t a studio with a multi-million dollar budget???
Cosplay: [scontent-b-mad.xx.fbcdn.net]
This movie: [fbcdn-sphotos-f-a.akamaihd.net]