For his follow-up to The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Yorgos Lanthimos (The Lobster, Dogtooth) is heading back to the 18th century. It was a simpler time, when no one trusted anyone in politics and… okay, maybe things haven’t changed that much, although duck racing was popular. Let’s bring that back, but not before watching the wild teaser trailer for The Favourite, which follows Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) and her advisor Lady Sarah (Rachel Weisz), and how their lives are disrupted by the arrival of Abigail (Emma Stone).

Here’s the official plot synopsis.

Early 18th century. England is at war with the French. Nevertheless, duck racing and pineapple eating are thriving. A frail Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) occupies the throne and her close friend Lady Sarah (Rachel Weisz) governs the country in her stead while tending to Anne’s ill health and mercurial temper. When a new servant Abigail (Emma Stone) arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah. Sarah takes Abigail under her wing and Abigail sees a chance at a return to her aristocratic roots. As the politics of war become quite time consuming for Sarah, Abigail steps into the breach to fill in as the Queen’s companion. Their burgeoning friendship gives her a chance to fulfil her ambitions and she will not let woman, man, politics, or rabbit stand in her way.

The Favourite opens on November 23.