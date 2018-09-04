Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Most films about the British royalty are, let’s face it, pretty boring. Do we really need another movie about Queen Elizabeth? We do not (unless it stars Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan). But The Favourite isn’t your average stuffy costume drama. For one thing, it was directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, the offbeat mind behind Dogtooth, The Lobster, and The Killing of a Sacred Deer. There’s a great cast, too, led by Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz, and Emma Stone.

Also, the official plot synopsis is wild.

Early 18th century. England is at war with the French. Nevertheless, duck racing and pineapple eating are thriving. A frail Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) occupies the throne and her close friend Lady Sarah (Rachel Weisz) governs the country in her stead while tending to Anne’s ill health and mercurial temper. When a new servant Abigail (Emma Stone) arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah. Sarah takes Abigail under her wing and Abigail sees a chance at a return to her aristocratic roots. As the politics of war become quite time consuming for Sarah, Abigail steps into the breach to fill in as the Queen’s companion. Their burgeoning friendship gives her a chance to fulfill her ambitions and she will not let woman, man, politics, or rabbit stand in her way.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: there should be more movies about duck racing, pineapple eating, and rabbits. Be sure to stick around for the end of the trailer, when Stone makes a scoffing noise for the ages.

The Favourite opens worldwide in January 2019.