The Final Trailer For ‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part One’ Promises Plenty Of Burning

10.29.14 4 years ago

Ah, for the days when The Hunger Games was just a lighthearted adventure about children murdering each other with axes. Sh*t is getting serious in the The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part One – firing squads, flaming rubble and Julianne Moore with crazy Rogue hair kind of serious. So serious Katniss can’t even be bothered to put her hair in a sassy braid any more!

Check out the final trailer for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 below…

Looks pretty intense. I’ve never actually read the books, but I’m assuming/hoping these movies will end with a slow motion shot of Jennifer Lawrence shooting an arrow through Donald Sutherland’s head. Am I close?

