The First Trailer For ‘Halo: Nightfall’ Sure Has A Lot Of Uncovered Faces In It

These guys are just asking to be headshot.

Quick, when you think Halo, what’s the first image that pops up in your head? Faceless, helmeted Spartans, right? Well, don’t expect any of those in the Ridley Scott-produced Halo: Nightfall – a trailer has been released for the live-action feature, and almost every shot features somebody’s clearly visible face. Even when the characters do don Halo-esque helmets, their faces can be seen through the front visor.

So yeah, I guess what I’m saying, is Halo: Nightfall doesn’t look or feel much like Halo. It does look like a solid bit of generic sci-fi though. You can check the trailer out below…

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Halo: Nightfall will be included as part of Halo: The Master Chief Collection, which comes out November 11th.

Via VG 24/7