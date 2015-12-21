A Major ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ Character Was Originally Supposed To Die In The Film

Disney/Lucasfilm

Spoilers Ahead!

Star Wars: The Force Awakens wasn’t without its fair share of death, but at least one character held the grim reaper at bay for another installment in the franchise. If you thought that Resistance pilot Poe Dameron’s fake out death was a little convenient, that’s because he was originally supposed to die in the TIE Fighter crash. Oscar Isaac told GQ that he was taken by surprise when director J.J. Abrams changed his mind and kept him alive:

“I went back home [to New York], and I thought about it,” he says. “Then I wrote him and said, ‘Okay. I’ll do it!’ I figured it would be a cameo: I’ll come in, do my thing, and maybe it’s actually better not to have to sign myself up for three movies.” By that time, though, things had changed and Abrams soon wrote back: “Never mind. I’ve figured it out. You’re in the whole movie now.”

Not that fans are complaining. Dameron ended up being a fan favorite character and a welcome addition to the Star Wars universe. The Force Awakens was a perfect blend of old and new faces, and Oscar Isaac’s is definitely one to keep around. Honestly, who doesn’t want to see him and Finn bro out again in Episode VIII?

(Via GQ, Entertainment Weekly)