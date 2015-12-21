A Major ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ Character Was Originally Supposed To Die In The Film

Spoilers Ahead!
Star Wars: The Force Awakens wasn’t without its fair share of death, but at least one character held the grim reaper at bay for another installment in the franchise. If you thought that Resistance pilot Poe Dameron’s fake out death was a little convenient, that’s because he was originally supposed to die in the TIE Fighter crash. Oscar Isaac told GQ that he was taken by surprise when director J.J. Abrams changed his mind and kept him alive:
“I went back home [to New York], and I thought about it,” he says. “Then I wrote him and said, ‘Okay. I’ll do it!’ I figured it would be a cameo: I’ll come in, do my thing, and maybe it’s actually better not to have to sign myself up for three movies.” By that time, though, things had changed and Abrams soon wrote back: “Never mind. I’ve figured it out. You’re in the whole movie now.”
Not that fans are complaining. Dameron ended up being a fan favorite character and a welcome addition to the Star Wars universe. The Force Awakens was a perfect blend of old and new faces, and Oscar Isaac’s is definitely one to keep around. Honestly, who doesn’t want to see him and Finn bro out again in Episode VIII?
(Via GQ, Entertainment Weekly)
Anything involving more Oscar Isaac is a good decision on everyone’s part. The dude is an acting powerhouse.
Yup. He’s gold.
Cant wait to see his apocalypse.
Yep, guy isn’t missing on anything. Still think his performance in Ex-Machina was this year’s best (of his). Guy was creepy beyond believe in that.
@JamesonGBrown — Isaac kicked ass in Ex-Machina. Especially on the dance floor.
All of his roles are spectacular. Ex Machina I expected to be awesome, but A Most Violent Year surprised me. Also, Show Me A Hero was one of my favorite shows from 2015 and I don’t understand why everyone isn’t still talking about it.
Dude’s gonna wreck EVERYTHING in Apocalypse. I think that he was the perfect choice, and my only regret about the movie is that it isn’t a two parter. If any movie series finale deserves to be split into two parts, that one is it.
Glad they kept him in but his “I was thrown from the crash” line tripped my bullshit detector.
Finn finds Poe’s jacket right on the TIE Fighter, so either he took it off while getting thrown, or walked back to the TIE and left his jacket, or someone took the jacket off his unconscious body, something still doesn’t add up.
Hence why he came back. The jacket was the original plotline with him dead but then they shot those scenes afterwards where he said he was “thrown from the crash”. He honestly didn’t add much to the plotline when he came back. They could’ve introduced another rebel pilot to take the lead.
Poe actually takes his jacket off when they get into the Tie fighter. Noticed that the second time I saw the movie.
I really thought Poe was going to be a clone. Like a x wing captain America created as a morale booster. Every time he dies they just unfreeze a new one. But the magic “no I made it off the desert planet that was being swept by the first order With everyone on high alert for outsiders and with no way to contact anyone” explanation worked just fine for me.