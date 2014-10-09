The Greatest Comedy Villains Of The Past 20 Years

Derek — Step Brothers (2008)
The over-achieving, “Sweet Child O’Mine” family singing, perfect older brother, Derek is every bit more grown up than his brother, and new step brother. But there’s just one thing about him, he’s a total tool! He resorts to telling you how much money he makes every year, and unbeknownst to him, he can’t satisfy his wife for squat.
Bill Lumbergh — Office Space (1999)
Lumbergh represents all things corporate a**hole, from the belt AND suspenders he wears, down to the Porsche he drives with the vanity “My PRSHE.” Not to mention he spouts off nothing but unenthusiastic detached corporate jargon: “What’s happening?” “Mmkay,” and “That’d be great,” all of which just heighten how little he actually cares about his employees.
Wes Mantooth — Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)
Lead anchor of the KQHS Channel 9 news, Mantooth is the rival of Ron Burgundy. He is rather insecure of his second in the ratings position, and overly protective of his mother, Dorothy Mantooth, which makes for great comedy, because he is the one who initiates the infamous anchorman battle.
Lois Einhorn (Ray Finkle) — Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)
“Einhorn is Finkle, Finkle is Einhorn!” As viewers we spend the majority of the film believing that Einhorn is the head of the police investigating a murder and the disappearance of Snowflake the Miami Dolphins mascot. We later discover that she is in fact Ray Finkle, former Dolphins kicker, who’s out for revenge after failing to make a potential Super Bowl-winning kick all because Dan Marino doesn’t know that you hold a football “Laces Out!”
White Goodman — Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)
Goodman is the over-the top leader of the Globo Gym Purple Cobras who won’t allow himself the pleasure of junk food. With his band of American Gladiator-style men: Blade, Laser, Blazer, and Michelle, he is set out on making sure no one gets a piece of the pie. Literally.
Not bad, but where is the Jesus? He WAS going to fuck you on Saturday, but now he will fuck you next Wednesday instead……Woo!!!!!!
You said it, no one fucks with the Jesus.
More of a side character than a main villain. If there is a main villain, it’s Peter Stormare. “Ve beleef in nossink, Lebowski.”
Pull the motherfuckin trigger until it goes, “click”
Or the freaking nihilists!
Say what you want about the tenets of National Socialism, Dude, at least it’s an ethos.
Everyone sleeps on Liam, but that MoFo was the brawn behind Jesus. I can’t begin to imagine the number of corpses Liam left scattered around the lanes
Regina George.
Saddam Hussein and Kim Jong IL from South Park and Team America? I remember those far more than the Billy Madison guy or the Ace Ventura one that I don’t recall having any funny lines.
Hans Brix oh no!
Can’t argue with #1 this time, especially since he wins, which is one thing I’ve always loved about that movie.
King Argotron from Role Models.
SHE CRIED TO THE SOUTHERN WIND
one of my favorite scenes.
All the bosses in Horrible Bosses.
Dean Wormer from Animal House
It’s time that someone put his foot down, and that foot is me.
Math.
@FSUpunk: Great villain, but the title of the article is villains of the past 20 years.
Zero. Point. Zero.
The last 20 years huh… Ogre, Revenge of the Nerds… 30 years, WTF?
Fat, drunk and stupid is no way to go through life, son.
Sack Lodge- Wedding Crashers (2005)
Pat Healy- There’s Something About Mary (1998)
Tony Perkis – “Attention campers: lunch has been canceled today, due to lack of hustle. Deal with it.”
Tony Perkis is basically the inspiration for White Goodman
Saw the headline, was incredibly disappointed when he wasn’t on the list.
I’m too strong! I’m too motivated! And you’re too weak! Especially you, Garner Gerald, age eleven, one hundred and forty one pounds!
Yes! I was gonna write Tony too
Such an underrated performance, love this movie. IT’S OK TO BE FAT! THIN PEOPLE ARE JERKS!
Syndrome from the Incredibles
You caught me monologging.
The Catering Budget – Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Shooter McGavin is the greatest villain in cinema history. Game over.
He eats pieces of shit for breakfast.
I demand a movie starring Shooter McGavin, Big Ern McCracken, and White Goodman.
DARK HELMET
Nah, that’s older than 20 years.
D’oh
Dr Evil/Goldmember/Fat Bastard are all really solid. What about Tom Cruise in Tropic Thunder?
Lol Les Grossman is more than just a villain, he might be a god.
I’m talking scorched earth, motherfucker … Find out who that was.
Derek is the younger brother and this needs to be corrected!
What about Robert DeNiro in Meet The Parents?
Edwin Epps from “12 Years a Slave.” HILARIOUS!
Do the Martians in Mars Attacks count?
I talk like a martian on a regular basis.
Pretty much anybody Christopher Mcdonald has played deserves a spot on this list.
Dorothy Mantooth is a saint!!
Cheese from Old School.