Movies

David Lowery’s ‘The Green Knight’ Trailer Previews An Ambitious Epic From A24

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

Since his breakout Sundance hit Ain’t Them Bodies Saints, David Lowery has been on quite the roll, directing the only good Disney live-action remake (Pete’s Dragon); the movie where Rooney Mara eats a pie for nearly five minutes, and it’s utterly captivating (A Ghost Story); and Robert Redford’s non-Avengers: Endgame swan song (the delightful The Old Man & the Gun). For his next film, the filmmaker is exploring an ambitious new genre: fantasy-adventure. The Green Knight stars Dev Patel as King Arthur’s cousin, who goes on a journey to defeat the titular (and terrifying-looking) knight.

Watch the trailer above. Here’s the official plot synopsis:

An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, THE GREEN KNIGHT tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur’s reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger. From visionary filmmaker David Lowery comes a fresh and bold spin on a classic tale from the knights of the round table.

The Green Knight, which also stars Joel Edgerton, Barry Keoghan, Ralph Ineson, Alicia Vikander, and Sean Harris, opens on May 29.

