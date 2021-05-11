A24 has made horror movies (Green Room, The Witch, Hereditary), coming-of-age dramas (Moonlight), science-fiction thrillers (Ex Machina), coming-of-age comedies (Eighth Grade, Lady Bird) a cow movie (First Cow), an Adam Sandler movie (Uncut Gems), and whatever the heck Spring Breakers is (Spring Breakers). But The Green Knight is the indie distributor’s first attempt at full-blown fantasy — and it looks great.

Directed by David Lowery (A Ghost Story), The Green Knight stars Dev Patel as Sir Gawain, King Arthur’s nephew who goes on a quest to confront the titular green-skinned knight and “tester of men.” He looks like a cross between an Oathbreakers and an ent, to put it fantasy terms. You can watch the visually stunning trailer above.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur’s reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger. From visionary filmmaker David Lowery comes a fresh and bold spin on a classic tale from the knights of the round table.

The Green Knight, which also stars Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie, Barry Keoghan and Ralph Ineson, opens in theaters on July 30.