The Guardians Of The Galaxy Will Stay Away From The Avengers

One of the big questions surrounding Guardians Of The Galaxy was how the team and the fuzzy and cuddly breakout star, Chris Pratt, would tie into the larger Marvel universe as it progressed. The answer, according to James Gunn, is mostly that we might hear about it in passing.
Gunn, being interviewed by MTV for the upcoming home video release, was asked where the franchise goes from here, and the answer was pretty explicitly “Not towards Earth.”
We’re not subservient to the Avengers. “Guardians 2″ is not a movie that’s made to move toward “Infinity War.” It’s something that’s made to move toward future cosmic movies, so I don’t feel that that is something that affects me that much.
That’s intriguing for a few reasons. One, a few Marvel’s upcoming movies are “cosmic” movies, notably Captain Marvel and Inhumans: But Really, You Just Care About Lockjaw. Two, it indicates that Marvel has some fairly grand plans for their cosmos-spanning characters, to the point where they’re essentially spinning off an entire cinematic universe. Which is… ambitious, and normally I’d be worried except, well, that movie with the talking raccoon made cash hand over fist. While I admit I’m skeptical audiences are really going to go for Infinity War, the teleporting dog is going to sell $300 million in plushies alone.
Also, it means Gunn can do his own thing. It also means we won’t have the next movie stop dead so the villain can take a meeting with Thanos, so that will be a welcome improvement.
my goal is to own the collectors set that will be made when every franchise ends and we get some kind of massive interconnecting theme
If this leads to Annihilation, I won’t be able to buy a ticket hard enough.
Maybe the GotG sequels will lead to Annihilation or War of Kings ?
@B-MO Phase 4… Darkhawk movie!
isn’t annialus a fantastic four villian?
@@willroyboy Originally, but he outgrew that role.
@@willroyboy its sad how much of the cosmic world is tied to Fantastic Four franchise
Annihilus might not have been sold to Fox or whomever. The bigger problem (because they can always do Annihilation without Annihilus and just use one of the many other cosmic bad guys) is Marvel doesn’t have the rights to Galactus or the Surfer.
They could always sub Galactus with some random Celestial. Though it was really cool when Galactus completely decimated 3+ star systems to destroy the Annihilation Wave.
They’ll stay away from the plot points of the Avengers movies….but they’re meeting in Infinity War, no doubt.
Actually, that above quote seems rather explicitly to rule that out. Which is curious.
@Dan Seitz it certainly reads that way, but Marvel would be clinical insane to not have Star Lord and Tony Stark share at least one scene. Plus, Thanos is going to require all hands on deck, and the Guardians are the most closely connected to him right now. I really don’t think keeping them out is an option, is it?
Well they could simply have to big threats one in space, which avengers wouldn’t even hear about, and one on earth which to the guardians would just be another planet in danger from the millions that would in the same boat.
So both teams fight Thanos, they just don’t know that they are or even meet each other.
I thought that guadians would have a cameo appearance with the Avengers. I would like to think they would warn the Avengers that Thanos will come for the Tesseract.
The Tesseract is in Asgard, so so maybe they’ll only meet Thor ?
Just to be clear: He does say “Guardians 2”, he doesn’t say “Guardians 3”.
I don’t read that quote as explicitly ruling out Guardians in Infinity Wars at all. It says Guardians 2 isn’t “moving towards” Infinity Wars, but that doesn’t mean they won’t become involved. Guardians 2 could easily be a stand alone movie with a post credits scene to set up a crossover, or the crossover could be set up in Infinity Wars pt 1 leading to the big team up in pt 2. They made a point of having Drax say he needs to kill Thanos in Guardians 1, I’d be very surprised if they have no involvement in the universe threatening war with Thanos, whether Guardians 2 directly ties into that or not.
God willing they’ll all meet in “Infinity War: Avengers 3: The Search for More Money”
@danseitz is skeptical that people will go out and see Infinity War? Good lord… This is the same Dan seitz that predicted that Guardians would fail miserably? Its hard to read your stuff now when my eyes roll so fucking hard every time i see you make a “prediction”…
was that back when Dan and Nate would take turns taking opposing views on things for the sake of conversations?
Yeah, I thought that about Guardians, because, at the time, it was an obscure property that was mostly beloved by nerds and frankly, the first trailer left me more than a little worried since they refused to show the characters talking or doing stuff. Closer to the movie, I had a good conversation with a friend where he pointed out that a human and his alien buddies is probably more mainstream than any superhero, and he turned out to be right.
As for Thanos… I don’t know. I don’t think the movie’s going to bomb, but it’s hard to see how an omnipotent butt-chinned necrophile is going to play quite as widely as, say, Tom Hiddleston. The fact that it’s a two-parter also honestly makes me cringe.
He was talking about Guardians 2, not Infinity War.
Batista rumored to be is in talks to appear in Infinity War. Its gonna happen.
there gonna be in infinity war bro gunn is saying guardians stands alone but the first movie revolved entirely around the infinity stone sooooo how can you say your not apart of the infinity wars when your entire franchise is based on it
@snoot10000grand “Hey, what’s happening over there?” “Something to do with Thanos! Too bad we’re fighting this other thing!”