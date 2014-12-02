Ian McKellen Thinks There Will Be Even More Middle-Earth Movies After ‘The Hobbit’

We have two clips from Peter Jackson’s sixth and final entry into Tolkien cinema, The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies, opening December 17th. But wait, is it really Jackson’s final film based in Middle-Earth? Gandalf doesn’t seem to think so.
Sir Ian McKellen was hinting at more movies when he spoke to the BBC at the London premiere of the third Hobbit film, saying, “I was told by Peter, in 2001, that that was the end, that it was all over. Here we are 13 years later. So I don’t believe necessarily this is the end of the journey.”
Explains THR:
McKellen may have been merely playfully speculating, but given that Jackson returned to Middle-earth once before and given that he has spent a decade or more creating the infrastructure necessary to make more films — he has gone to great lengths to create elaborate sets, studios, weapon and armor makers and puppet workshops to name just a few — then the idea doesn’t seem so outlandish.
Yeah, don’t be surprised if he announces a trilogy based on The Silmarillion then splits the third movie into a two-parter. Hell, I’d watch a spinoff based solely on Lee Pace’s eyebrows.
So full of history and mystery.
During the London premiere Warner streamed a clip from Battle showing, um, battle.
Meh. I’ve never been able to get into CGI battle sequences, although I do enjoy the more down-to-(middle)-earth dialogue scenes like this next clip, in which Bilbo volunteers for a dangerous task because he secretly has the One Ring in his possession. Gandalf needs to get a message to Thorin, but Thranduil refuses to help. Bilbo says he can do it because “they won’t see me”, a hint at the invisibility the ring gives him (or maybe it’s just cocaine courage).
We’re also going to use the phrase “I’m not asking you to allow it, Gandalf” the next time someone tells us we can’t do something.
Via Warner Bros. Pictures and ONTD
And if you believe in trends they will be awful and five hours long.
If he can make a buck, there will be 20 more movies, a la Star Wars.
i don’t put it past any studio or family when enough money is involved but when The Hobbit was split into 3 movies, the speculation was that it gave PJ more time to work in Middle Earth because the Tolkien family has hated him and LotR movies but because they hold already sold Hobbit rights they couldn’t do anything about it.
So while there may be other Middle Earth movies, it seems the chances that PJ would do them are slim to none
Movies based on The Silmarillion? This will be after he pries the rights to those stories from the cold, dead hands of the Tolkien family?
Ugh, I hope not. The Silmarillion reads like the Bible, it’s like a big family tree of Gods and Demigods. No storyline, so they’ll make one up and bastardize it like The Hobbit.
^^^ tried to read it when I was a kid.
Since when do you think Peter Jackson gives a shit about “storyline”? Does it have arrows flying, sword fights and things he can parlay into 20 god damn minute stunt fests? That’s all he needs.
Meh..he lost me after that second Hobbit picture… So bloated… So very, very bloated,…
What we get from a cinematic experience is entirely different from what we get from a literary one. What we get from epic material as grand as The Silmarillion is more different still. Of course everyone compares the movie version with their idea of a movie version; and that’s a lot of the appeal. If you are a particular film goer I would recommend taking in the technical mastery and cinematic art of the films, which I feel are up there with best-examples of modern cinema, and to have a soph isticated enough sense of suspension of disbelief to treat the Tolkien story line and the Jackson storyline as tales supplementary to each other, only: “not in the same Eä”.
What we get from a cinematic experience is entirely different from what we get from a literary one. What we get from epic material as grand as The Silmarillion is more different still. Of course everyone compares the movie version with their idea of a movie version; and that’s a lot of the appeal. If you are a particular film goer I would recommend taking in the technical mastery and cinematic art of the films, which I feel are up there with best-examples of modern cinema, and to have a sophisticated enough sense of suspension of disbelief to treat the Tolkien story line and the Jackson storyline as tales supplementary to each other, only: “not in the same Eä”.